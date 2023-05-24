KIDaccount safety product Carline Management makes pick-up and drop-off a breeze at local schools
Carline Management software is designed to streamline student pick-up and drop-off, to local school systems.
“The small amount of money invested in KIDaccount provides a great opportunity for parents and students to transition from school to home. The system is totally worth the investment”.”KIRKWOOD, MISSOURI, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KIDaccount, (http://www.kidaccount.com), a leading provider of school safety software, has announced the implementation of its product, Carline Management, designed to streamline student pick-up and drop-off, to the Kirkwood school system. This innovative solution is designed to make the daily task of student pick-up and drop-off safer and more efficient for both schools and families.
— Dr. Robert Ricker Ed.D., Principal, Westchester Elementary School, Kirkwood
The Carline Management solution was developed in response to the challenges that schools face in managing the flow of traffic during peak pick-up and drop-off times. With Carline Management, schools can easily create and manage a digital queue of cars, allowing parents to pick their students up quickly and safely. In Kirkwood’s case, prior to the introduction of KIDaccount’s Carline Management product, the school was experiencing confusion and traffic back up during drop-off and pick-up times due to major construction.
According to Dr. Robert Ricker Ed.D., Principal, Westchester Elementary School, Kirkwood, Missouri, “Prior to using the KIDaccount Carline Management system, our dismissal system was chaotic. Cars were lined up and parents were gathered at the back door. The KIDaccount Carline Management system has changed the culture of dismissal at our school. We are now more organized with central staging and we are hand-delivering students to their parents or authorized adults. The system has shortened our dismissal time”.
When parents arrive to pick up their child, dismissal staff will check the driver ID against each student’s approved pick-up list, ensuring each child will go home with their authorized caregiver. Jennifer Bardot, whose child is a student at Westchester said, “Since our school has implemented KIDaccount it has made school pick-ups more predictable, easy, and reduces stress levels for both my children and me. It is wonderful knowing if my mother is coming to pick up the kids, she won’t have any trouble which makes it convenient for a working mother to have peace of mind”.
"Carline Management is a game-changer for schools, parents, and students," said Keith Petty, President and CEO of KIDaccount. "By streamlining the pick-up and drop-off process, we are making school arrival and departure safer, more convenient, and more efficient for everyone involved."
With Carline Management, KIDaccount is committed to helping schools operate more efficiently while ensuring the safety and well-being of students throughout every part of the school day. “The small amount of money invested in KIDaccount provides a great opportunity for parents and students to transition from school to home,” said Dr. Ricker. “The system is totally worth the investment”.
About KIDaccount:
KIDaccount is a leading provider in daily school safety and dismissal security to help schools and districts improve student outcomes, enhance accountability, and streamline school operations. As a completely integrated daily school safety solution, KIDaccount enables schools to easily account for every student, staff, and visitor — all day, every day. Driven by a culture of research, development, and customer service, KIDaccount provides schools with the utmost expertise in daily safety and security. For more information on KIDaccount school safety products, please visit the company’s website at http://www.kidaccount.com or contact Kim Robertson at (314) 441-3323.
Diane Carson
Promo Xpertz LLC
+1 636-458-5241
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn