Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,121 in the last 365 days.

Southern Careers Institute’s San Antonio North Branch Campus to Host Free Carnival Fun Fair

Carnival FunFair Flyer for SCI's San Antonio North Branch Campus

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 25th, Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) San Antonio North Branch Campus will host a family-friendly Carnival Fun Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Join SCI for this free, open to all event featuring food, carnival games for all ages, prizes, local vendors much more! Attendees can learn more about SCI and the programs it offers through classroom tours and live demonstrations. In addition, advisors will be on site to discuss career paths and financial aid opportunities.

What: Carnival Fun Fair with food, carnival games, prizes, local vendors, and opportunities to learn more about SCI

Where: Southern Careers Institute’s San Antonio North Branch Campus

SCI San Antonio North 6963 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78238

When: Thursday, May 25, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who: This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about SCI’s Carnival Fun Fair or to schedule interviews please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.

###

About Southern Careers Institute:

Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:

Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship

SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.

The San Antonio North campus is a branch of the Austin main campus located at 1701 W. Ben White Blvd, STE. 100, Austin, Texas 78704.

Phone: 512-432-1400

Sarah Fischer
Southern Careers Institute
sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu

You just read:

Southern Careers Institute’s San Antonio North Branch Campus to Host Free Carnival Fun Fair

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more