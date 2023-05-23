Non-Profit One Spirit and the Oglala Lakota represented at the Karl May Festival in Germany
In ongoing effort to preserve & share rich history & culture of Lakota Nation, representatives were honored to participate in annual Karl May FestivalPINE RIDGE, SD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- #NonProfit One Spirit and the Oglala Lakota represented at the #KarlMayFestival in #Germany; @OneSpiritLakota
In an ongoing effort to preserve and share the rich history and culture of the Lakota Nation, representatives of the tribe were honored to be a part of the annual Karl May Festival
One Spirit US and Germany, a non-profit organization in conjunction with natives of the Pine Ridge reservation located in South Dakota, proudly supported the annual Karl May Festival on May 19-21, 2023 in Bad Segeberg, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.
Three members of the Oglala Lakota Nation, Nuvassie Blacksmith, Delacina Chief Eagle, and Starr Chief Eagle, joined representatives from tribes across the United States. They shared their rich culture through hoop dances, other traditional dances, and songs. They also brought hand-crafted dream catchers, jewelry, and artwork from the reservation to display and sell.
“Since 1953, Karl May’s adventure novels about the Wild West have been put on stage as part of Karl May Festival in the amphitheater. Every year, approximately 300,000 spectators visit the theatre play and enjoy the fight of the Indian chief Winnetou and his white friend, “Old Shatterhand” against evil enemies,” according to the europeanpeoplesfestival.com (https://europeanpeoplesfestival.com/germany/)
About One Spirit
Founded by Jeri Baker, Director, over 15 years ago, One Spirit is an all-volunteer worldwide group who works in partnership with the Oglala Lakota tribe of Native Americans and seeks to help achieve happier, healthier lives, within the context of their remarkable and unique history and culture. Follow us on social media, sign up for our newsletter, and visit our website to learn more about our various programs and projects. https://www.onespiritlakota.org/
