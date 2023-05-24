Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston TX

Kitchen and Bath Decor Remodel 2023 Kitchen and Bath Decor Bathroom Remodel February 2023

Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston Announces Memorial Day Sale on Bathroom Remodeling Services In Houston

"We're excited to kick off our Memorial Day Sale and offer Houston homeowners, veterans, and armed forces personnel the opportunity to remodel their bathrooms at attractive prices".” — Celeste Haddad

Memorial Day Special Sale: Save Big on Bathroom Remodeling And Vanities – Up to 45% Off

Memorial Day is an important day for every American. Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston celebrates Memorial Day yearly to honor and remember the fallen heroes who sacrificed for the country. The company has announced a Memorial Day Sale to commemorate this special occasion.

The special sale allows homeowners in Houston to remodel their bathrooms for less. Houston homeowners can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on bathroom remodeling services and vanities. Veterans and army personnel will receive an additional 10% off during this special occasion.

Over the years, bathrooms in Houston homes have undergone many significant changes in design, style, technology, and function. Bathrooms are no longer made simply for their utility.

Bathrooms have become spaces to relax, refresh, and share intimate moments. Bathroom remodeling can add that little tinge of luxury to a bathroom that a home needs.

Houston homeowners are now incorporating spa-like facilities within their bathrooms. After a hard day at work, homeowners can relieve their stress by lounging in a bathtub.

What Is Bathroom Remodeling?

A remodeling project gives an existing bathroom a new look, style, and feel.

A bathroom remodel involves changes made to the layout and appearance of a bathroom. A Bathroom remodel consists of making improvements to a bathroom without significant structural changes. It deals with damages, cracks, and repairs.

Construction of a new bathroom in Houston can create waste and increase a home's carbon footprint, whereas bathroom remodels typically have a less environmental impact.

A typical bathroom remodeling project in Houston may include alterations such as retiling the floors and walls, adding a new vanity and countertop, or installing new lighting and a walk-in shower with tech-savvy functions.

At KBD Houston, experts from various areas, such as construction, plumbing, electrical, and lighting, work in tandem on the project.

Importance Of Bathroom Remodeling

A bathroom remodeling project is worth the cost, time, and trouble as it will positively impact the value, comfort, and attractiveness of any Houston home.

Older or broken bathrooms have potential safety hazards like outdated appliances, exposed wiring, cracked or chipped tiles, uneven floors, mold, and mildew. A bathroom remodel provides the perfect opportunity to address these safety risks and add additional safety features simultaneously.

Poorly lit bathrooms feel small and cold, and doing makeup and brushing teeth is more time-consuming. Upgrading a bathroom's light fixtures is one way to make the space more functional.

Most homeowners need to realize that they use more water than necessary.

Updating the plumbing and functionality of a bathroom can be a sound investment. Modern toilets, sinks, and water heaters are designed to save water and power. These installations can not only lower utility costs, but they are suitable for the environment as well.

Houston homeowners can find the energy efficiency of their appliances by checking the energy rating and ensuring they are Energy Star compliant.

Bathroom and kitchen remodeling yield the most significant returns in boosting a home's resale value.

Bold finishes, spa-like amenities, and light fixtures can quickly transform any bathroom without breaking the bank.

Upgrading an old vanity with a new one can provide more storage and style. Granite or marble vanity countertops will undoubtedly impress buyers.

Bathroom Vanities

A vanity is bathroom furniture that combines a sink, countertop, mirror, shelves, cabinets, and drawers.

The primary function of a vanity is to increase the storage space in a bathroom

to store all essentials, such as towels, washcloths, and toiletries. Vanities help to keep a bathroom organized and clutter-free. They allow homeowners to easily access the items they need when getting ready for the day or winding down for the night.

A stylish vanity can add visual appeal and character to a bathroom.

At Kitchen and Bath Decor Houston, homeowners have a variety of vanity styles to choose from, including modern, contemporary, antique, and transitional.

Vanities do much more than house the sink and deliver space. They also provide countertop space and an attractive option to hide the plumbing.

Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston - Remodeling Homes with American Excellence

Houston homeowners looking for a one-stop-shop for their complete bathroom remodeling or renovation requirements need to look no further.

Whether it is a bathroom renovation, bathroom extension, or an entire bathroom remodel, Houston residents can count on KBD Houston to get the job done right.

While announcing Kitchen and Bath Decor Houston's annual Memorial Day sale, company representative Celeste Haddad said, "We're excited to kick off our Memorial Day Sale and offer Houston homeowners, veterans, and armed forces personnel the opportunity to remodel their bathrooms at attractive prices".

Mrs. Haddad further added, "During this special occasion, Houston homeowners will

We will benefit from our remodeling services and enjoy deep discounts on bathroom vanities in different designs, styles, and finishes".

Kitchen and Bath Decor Houston TX Bathroom Remodeling