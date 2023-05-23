Kitchen and Bath Decor Kitchen Remodel Jan 2023 Kitchen and Bath Decor Kitchen Remodel Feb 2023 Kitchen and Bath Decor Kitchen Remodel January 2023

Kitchen and Bath Decor Houston, TX announces Memorial Day Super Sale

The Memorial Day sale includes a large selection of over 50 quality, modern kitchen cabinets which are available in-store and online” — Celeste Haddad

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Remodeling Company Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston Announces Memorial Day Sale on Kitchen Cabinets

Celebrate Memorial Day with Savings on Kitchen Cabinets at KBD Houston

Houston kitchen remodeling company Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston has announced the launch of its Memorial Day Sale.

The sale will feature up to 45% off on all of the company's remodeling services. The offer extends to the wide variety of kitchen cabinets available at the company's Houston showroom.

Veterans and Military Personnel can avail and enjoy an additional 10% off during the sale.

This annual event offers homeowners in Houston, TX the perfect opportunity to transform their kitchens with deals on a wide range of stylish and functional cabinets.

Clients and visitors can now experience KBD Houston's diverse range of kitchen cabinetry. A new range of stock cabinetry and semi-custom cabinetry will be available at the company's showroom for homeowners looking to customize their kitchens. Additionally, KBD Houston's onsite custom carpentry shop offers quality custom-built cabinets in Houston.

The kitchen cabinets at Kitchen & Bath Decor Houston come in contemporary as well as traditional styles to help Houston homeowners find the ideal fit for their homes.

The team of designers, millworkers, contractors, and installers at the Houston remodeling company ensures that they continue to reliably fulfill the needs of the company’s clientele on time.

Importance Of Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets are one of the biggest influences on a kitchen's overall style.

Kitchen cabinets are an important aesthetic feature in a kitchen and one of the first things guests to any home will spot in the kitchen.

Kitchen cabinetry helps fill out a kitchen, gives the space character, and provides much-needed storage space for homeowners.

A well-organized kitchen will maintain a far better appearance than a cluttered kitchen.

Benefits of Customized Kitchen Cabinets

While stock cabinetry at KBD Houston is readily available and less expensive, customized cabinetry offers many benefits that can make all the difference in the outcome of any Houston kitchen. Custom cabinets are indeed worth the investment. Here are some of the benefits of custom kitchen cabinets:

Customization

The biggest benefit of custom cabinetry is that it is custom-built to fit a Houston homeowner's specific needs and preferences. This means that homeowners now have the freedom to choose the exact style, finish, and layout that they want, and have it custom-made to the dimensions of their kitchen.

For Houston homes with an unusual kitchen layout or an unconventional floor plan, custom kitchen cabinetry can be made to fit the design of the kitchen layout, and also to take full advantage of all the usable space in the kitchen.

Freedom To Choose Materials

With custom cabinetry, homeowners have the option to choose materials of their own choice, such as exotic wood or premium veneers, which will not only look better but also last longer than stock cabinetry.

Cabinets made from materials of substandard quality tend to wear out much more quickly than those made from superior materials. Investing in customized cabinets can be beneficial in the long run for Houston homeowners as it makes maintenance and cleaning much easier.

Custom cabinets are constructions that are built to last.

Flexibility

Customized kitchen cabinets offer greater flexibility in terms of design and functionality. One can incorporate specialized features such as pull-out shelves and drawers, soft-close hinges, built-in recycling bins, or even a built-in charging station for their devices, which may not be available with stock cabinetry.

Custom cabinetry offers more storage options than stock cabinets, which can keep the kitchen organized and tidy.

Strategically placed kitchen cabinets can bring order even to a small kitchen.

Better Value

While custom cabinetry may cost more upfront, it can often be more cost-effective in the long run. Because custom cabinets are made to measure, these pieces are less likely to present issues such as wasted space. Houston homeowners can enhance the value of their kitchen by choosing the right selection of wood, style, finish, door styles, and hardware to address their goals and needs.

Professional Craftsmanship And Installation

Without details and specifications, there is a higher possibility of mistakes. Custom cabinets are made by skilled cabinet makers by hand – not on assembly lines. Houston homeowners can rest easy knowing that thorough professionals will design, manufacture, and install their cabinets.

A professional installation team will ensure that all the pieces fit together seamlessly with precise measurements so everything looks good and functions properly.

Customized Beauty By Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston - Revamp Your Kitchen With Custom Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen & Bath Decor Houston has a twenty-five-year heritage in kitchen remodeling and its cabinetry is inherently sustainable. Customized cabinets are made to last and can be easily repaired if damaged. Such cabinets can be made in any size and with any finish.

At the launch of Kitchen And Bath Decor Houston's Memorial Day sale, company representative Celeste Haddad said "The Memorial Day sale includes a large selection of over 50 quality, modern kitchen cabinets which are available in-store and online”.

While inviting all Houston residents, especially veterans and army personnel to the Memorial Day Sale, she added "Visit our showroom to meet our designers and browse through our expertly curated kitchen cabinets".

Kitchen Cabinet Remodeling