Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,035 in the last 365 days.

Onyx Releases OnyxOS Spring’23 Edition

OnyxOS Spring’23 edition

Onyx releases updates to the award winning OnyxOS. The Spring’23 edition adds new functionality to the platform for clients.

ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology today released the latest edition of their OnyxOS Interoperability Compliance Managed Service platform. With the Spring’23 edition OnyxOS has reached version 5.0. This edition has been audited successfully for SOC2 Type II certification. The OnyxOS APIs have also achieved Drummond Group Re-Certification for the following FHIR Implementation Guides:

*CARIN Blue Button
*Da Vinci Plan-Net (Provider Directory)
*Da Vinci Formulary

New User Interfaces have been implemented for:

*FHIR Implementation Guide Template Engine (FITE)
*Developer Portal (https://portal.safhir.io)
*Documentation Portal (https://docs.safhir.io)

FHIR Implementation Guide Template Engine (FITE)
FITE’s new UI provides the ability to filter Endpoints and Capability Statements by type (Claims, Clinical, Formulary and Provider Directory. The Interface also provides the ability for clients to add their own branding to FITE.

Developer Portal
The New User Interface for the Developer Portal ties the look and feel in with the rest of the Onyx portfolio. There are new and improved views for listing Applications and client Data APIs.

Documentation Site
The Onyx Documentation Site, https://docs.safhir.io, also received a facelift with a new user interface.

Other enhancements include:

*Upgrades to Audit and Error Log functionality.
*New startup code for data ingestion pipelines.
*Enhanced FHIR Authentication functionality.
*Numerous performance and security optimizations.

From a security perspective OnyxOS now offers clients an enhanced De-Identification process. This enables live data to be de-identified for use in testing.

Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io

You just read:

Onyx Releases OnyxOS Spring’23 Edition

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more