Onyx Releases OnyxOS Spring’23 Edition
OnyxOS Spring’23 edition
Onyx releases updates to the award winning OnyxOS. The Spring’23 edition adds new functionality to the platform for clients.ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology today released the latest edition of their OnyxOS Interoperability Compliance Managed Service platform. With the Spring’23 edition OnyxOS has reached version 5.0. This edition has been audited successfully for SOC2 Type II certification. The OnyxOS APIs have also achieved Drummond Group Re-Certification for the following FHIR Implementation Guides:
*CARIN Blue Button
*Da Vinci Plan-Net (Provider Directory)
*Da Vinci Formulary
New User Interfaces have been implemented for:
*FHIR Implementation Guide Template Engine (FITE)
*Developer Portal (https://portal.safhir.io)
*Documentation Portal (https://docs.safhir.io)
FHIR Implementation Guide Template Engine (FITE)
FITE’s new UI provides the ability to filter Endpoints and Capability Statements by type (Claims, Clinical, Formulary and Provider Directory. The Interface also provides the ability for clients to add their own branding to FITE.
Developer Portal
The New User Interface for the Developer Portal ties the look and feel in with the rest of the Onyx portfolio. There are new and improved views for listing Applications and client Data APIs.
Documentation Site
The Onyx Documentation Site, https://docs.safhir.io, also received a facelift with a new user interface.
Other enhancements include:
*Upgrades to Audit and Error Log functionality.
*New startup code for data ingestion pipelines.
*Enhanced FHIR Authentication functionality.
*Numerous performance and security optimizations.
From a security perspective OnyxOS now offers clients an enhanced De-Identification process. This enables live data to be de-identified for use in testing.
Michael Corbin
NewWave
michael.corbin@newwave.io