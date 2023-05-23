Virtual Learning Policies and COVID-19 Guidance Archive

In-Person and Virtual Learning

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. These policies remain in effect for subsequent school years.

The policies set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option to individual students and establish standards for virtual learning days.

Health and Safety

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the CDC are in charge of providing COVID-19 public health guidance to K-12 schools .

COVID-19 Guidance Archive