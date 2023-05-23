Read more about Carr’s Medicaid Fraud Division Secures New Indictment in Fulton County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that William David Miller, 55, of Atlanta, has been indicted in Fulton County on 26 counts of felony Medicaid Fraud and three counts of felony Forgery in the Second Degree. As the sole healthcare provider for his company Domina Umbrae, LLC., Miller is alleged to have submitted fraudulent claims for services he did not provide and to have then retained payments for those claims.

“We are working each day to protect taxpayer dollars by putting a stop to Medicaid fraud in our state,” said Carr. “Ensuring the integrity of providers and services is a key part of our efforts. Georgia’s Medicaid program is meant to care for our most vulnerable, and we will not tolerate those who would abuse this public trust.”

The Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury, resulting in Miller’s indictment* on May 15, 2023. The specific charges are listed below.

26 Counts of Medicaid Fraud, O.C.G.A. § 49-4-146.1

3 Counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, O.C.G.A. § 16-9-1(c)

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division

The Medicaid Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $4,718,240 for Federal FY 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,395,464 for FY 2023, is funded by the State of Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.