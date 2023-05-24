It Was All Paws Up at the Pup-olicious Tri County Animal Rescue’s Third Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch”

Host Committee Honorees Jeri Caprio, Zoe Lanham, and Co Chairs Marcia Mithun, Heather Ronan TCAR President Sharon DiPietro, Champion Pup Mom Honoree Jeri Caprio, TCAR Executive Director Suzi Goldsmith, and “Bark & Brunch” Committee Member Sue Heller

No better way kick off this year’s Mother’s Day week than with the third annual Moms & Pups "Bark & Brunch" where guests got to “dine for and with dogs”.

This year, by far, was the most successful and memory-making ‘Bark & Brunch’ yet.” — TCAR leadership

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While there are all types of loving moms…there was no better way to kick off this year’s Mother’s Day week than with the third annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch where guests got to “dine for and with dogs” in an elegant sun-kissed outdoor setting at The Addison to benefit Tri County Animal Rescue’s “Together Fur-Ever” Medical Fund.

Presented by “Top Dog” Sponsors Andrea Kline and Susan Zeff, this year’s event spotlight was on two high-profile Champion Pup Moms who have long advocated for pet rescue and support of TCAR. Designed by Artist/Sculptor Yaacov Heller of Gallery 22, the 2023 Champion Pup Mom awards were presented to Jeri Caprio, host of the annual Horses & Hounds fundraiser that benefits TCAR, and Zoe Lanham, vice president of The Addison that was the event’s Paws-tacular Culinary and Décor Sponsor.

According to TCAR leadership, “This year, by far, was the most successful and memory-making ‘Bark & Brunch’ yet.” They credit this to the dedicated work of the event co-chairs and host committee; generosity of sponsors; professionalism, culinary talents, and décor mastery of the team at The Addison and the Paws-Passionate Event Producer: Kaye Communications PR & Marketing. Most of all…their collective and individual personal advocacy for pet rescue, and love of animals was felt during the planning and throughout the event.

Attendees enjoyed a beautiful day under its great Banyan trees and around the courtyard fountain, filled with pup passion, community compassion, and fun and fundraising. They agreed, it was the “pawfect way” to celebrate, while “paying it forward” to support pet parents experiencing financial hardship. “Bark & Brunch” was conceived to annually raise monies to help increase TCAR’s medical fund reserves that subsidize free and low-cost full-service veterinary and animal hospital services on-site for dogs and felines of pet parents who are financially challenged or experiencing economic setbacks, and in appreciation of first responders.

To support their Boca Raton community’s only animal rescue shelter, “Bark & Brunch” attendees enjoyed a sumptuous alfresco reception and brunch served up by The Addison’s Executive Chef Patrick Duffy whose own passion is to rescue, foster and re-home senior pups. With live music “paw-formed” by Arnie Steinberg, “The Man with the Voice,” festivities hosted for Pup Moms, their fur babies and other guests opened with a welcome reception with “Bark Bars” serving up free-flowing Mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Additionally, there were “Moms & Pooches” photo ops, a delicious doggie treat buffet, Mother’s Day boutique fashion and gift shopping, silent and live auctions, Chance-to-Win opportunities and surprises. Guests were also gifted fashion-forward signature shoe bags from Protect My Shoes and a sweet treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes/Boca Raton.

The 2023 “Bark & Brunch” Co-chairs Marcia Mithun with the Mithun Family Foundation and Heather

Ronan of Lavalle, Brown & Ronan, P.A. were supported by a paws-loving host committee. The committee includes Peg Anderson, Marta Batmasian, Alisa Cohen, Sharon DiPietro, Ingrid Fulmer, Suzi Goldsmith, Sue Heller, Arlene Herson, Olivia Hollaus, Gloria Hosh, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Dyana Kenney, Andrea Kline, Dr. Allen Konis, Zoe Lanham, Doug Mithun, Lynda Palmer, Linda Petrakis, Michael Pierce, Pam Polani, Nanette Saraga, Constance Scott, Robin Trompeter, Lisa Vander Ploeg, Pam Weinroth, and Robert Weinroth.

The 2023 sponsors included:

• “Top Dog” Presenting Sponsor: Andrea Kline and Susan Zeff

• Paws-tacular Culinary & Decor Sponsor: The Addison and Dalsimer

• “Ruff Ruff” Reception Sponsor: James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation

• “Pup Stars” Host Sponsor: Sharon (and in memory of Jay) DiPietro

• “Bark Bars” Sponsor: Nancy Ponitus

• “Paws-Passionate” Event Producer: Kaye Communications PR & Marketing

• Commemorative “Moms & Pooches” Photo Station: First Horizon Bank, with flower wall by Jar of Starts Events

• “Pet Protector” Sponsor: Barry & Silvana Halperin Foundation

• Vodka Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka

• Table Hosts: Arthur Gutterman, Zoe Landham, Nina Otto, Heather & Ken Ronan, Richard Schechter

• “Tail-Wagging” Valet: Vander Ploeg and Associates Architects & Planners

• Healing/Clinic Kennel Dedication for One Year: Dr. Andrea Colton, Helen Ross, Edith Stein, Lisa Vander Ploeg

• We Love Wet Noses: Arlene Herson, Konis Family Dental, Constance Scott, Truist Wealth Management

Five lucky Chance-to-Win draws presented winners with travel, dining and entertainment experiences donated by Scott H. Grody Travel, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton (Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants), The Addison and The Studio at Mizner Park.

As one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelters, TCAR is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing of unwanted pets in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR, a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit for nine consecutive years, has saved over 88,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until rescues are given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets. To learn more, visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.com or call 561-482-8110.