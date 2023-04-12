Free Outdoor Community Wellness Festival: CoCoFest Set For Saturday, April 29 At BRiC In Boca

Retail Row for shopping unique, curated work by artisans, candle-making, a glassblowing demonstration and more Family Forest where event goers can make and share memories with children

Reboot, refresh, revitalize and boost their well-being at the free inaugural CocoFest, a family-friendly outdoor community wellness gathering for all ages

BOCA RATON , FL, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The public is invited to reboot, refresh, revitalize and boost their well-being at the free inaugural CocoFest, a family-friendly outdoor community wellness gathering for all ages and interests on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Sunday, April 30) at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). Featuring thousands of free parking spaces, BRiC is located at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. The main entrance is easily accessible from Yamato Road, less than a mile west from its I-95 exit.

A major expansion of Coco Market’s popular monthly wellness pop-ups in Delray Beach, CocoFest @ BRiC creates a spacious, open-air environment to promote healing of the mind and body, foster community, and create meaningful connections with local businesses. Held on the sprawling BRiC campus, the festival will present a personalized wellness experience with 90+ wellness vendors, live entertainment, healthy dining with picnic hangout spaces, workout areas, artisan shopping and more. Beginning at 9 a.m., Community Greening, a forestry nonprofit committed to improving the urban landscape by planting trees, will give away hundreds of trees to Boca Raton residents on a first come, first served basis.

“There will be something for everyone to encourage living a healthy lifestyle, so prepare to stay and enjoy all the festivities,” shared Corey Heyman, the outdoor yoga teacher who launched Coco Market, a successful monthly popup event in Delray Beach in January 2021.

Heyman reports those festival goers will enter a captivating outdoor lakeside panorama designed to celebrate traditional and modern aspects of the wellness community with a full array of free workshops, classes and family and community activities. Each attendee can personalize their own experience while exploring distinct wellness zones that will feature:

● Ascension Gateway with plenty of free yoga and movement classes by leading local studios

● Family Forest where event goers can make and share memories with children

● Meditation Garden to enjoy peace and tranquility with free scheduled meditations,

including labyrinth walking meditation, sound healing, breathwork, techniques and mindfulness activities

● Healing Oasis for massage, cupping, acupuncture, cold plunges, cryotherapy and animal therapies

● Retail Row for shopping unique, curated work by artisans, candle-making, a

glassblowing demonstration and more

● Performance Patio to enjoy live dance and music by local talent all afternoon ending with an ecstatic dance DJ set

● Hydration & Nourishment Zone to eat and drink healthy food options with picnic hangout stations

Offerings include a composting class, glassblowing, candle-making, self-massage, chiropractic adjustments and assessments, cupping therapy, acro yoga, ecstatic dance, live painting, lawn games, picnic areas, henna and face painting, photo booth and more. For the youngest set, there will be a bounce house, Mommy and Me Sensory Play and Kids Yoga sessions.

Throughout the refreshing CocoFest lakeside oasis, vendors will be selling holistic and herbal remedies, metaphysical (crystals) supplies, essential oil blends, aromatherapy, raw juices, teas and coffees, honeys and syrups, books, candles, indoor/outdoor plants, apparel, and accessories (some reworked), jewelry, crafts and art, low waste goods, pet accessories and more.

While admission to CocoFest is free, event goers are encouraged to pre-register at Eventbrite

in order to receive timely festival program updates, including rain date notifications and new offerings. For more info, visit cocomarket.org, Facebook Events, Instagram, email hello@cocomarket.org or call 561-870-4090.

.