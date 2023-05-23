Submit Release
Aeronet Worldwide Honored at the 28th Annual ACG Awards

Aeronet Worldwide executives Robert Turner, Kevin Mautino, Ted Shown, and David Gibson

Aeronet Worldwide executives (from left to right): CEO Robert Turner, EVP of Marketing & Brand Development Kevin Mautino, President Ted Shown, and EVP of International David Gibson.

Orange County-headquartered logistics company a finalist in the Global category.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 18, 2023, the Orange County chapter of ACG (Association for Corporate Growth) held their annual awards gala in Irvine.

Aeronet Worldwide was among the finalist companies, and competed in the ‘Global’ category with American Lending Center and MP Biomedicals, who won the award. Aeronet’s inclusion this category was due to how the company’s global presence – 40 international joint venture partnerships and hundreds of agent connections worldwide – has contributed to its explosive growth over the past few years.

ACG presented awards in 10 categories. The original field contained 125 nominees, which was narrowed down to the final three, in each category, after extensive review by ACG’s panel of judges.

The Emcee of the event was Jane Wells, award-winning broadcast journalist who currently a Special Correspondent for CNBC. In attendance from Aeronet were Chief Executive Officer Robert Turner, President Ted Shown, Executive Vice President of International David Gibson, and Executive Vice President of Marketing and Brand Development Kevin Mautino.

Aeronet Worldwide thanks ACG for the opportunity, and to be recognized alongside many of Orange County’s thriving and noteworthy companies.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

