St. Johnsbury // First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 0804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment x2

ACCUSED: Sarah Tobin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at P&H truck stop in Newbury, VT. Investigation revealed Sarah Tobin committed first degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment by using her vehicle to strike another vehicle. Tobin was arrested without incident and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/07/2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/23 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.