St. Johnsbury // First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003864
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/23/23 0804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment x2
ACCUSED: Sarah Tobin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between numerous individuals at P&H truck stop in Newbury, VT. Investigation revealed Sarah Tobin committed first degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment by using her vehicle to strike another vehicle. Tobin was arrested without incident and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/07/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/23 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.