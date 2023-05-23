Life Science Picture Book Teaching Elementary Kids about the Food Chain gets an Innovative Reversible Bilingual Edition
DC publisher releases its first reversible English/Spanish flip book—a children’s book about energy, ecosystems, the circle of life, and the Sun
I am not very proficient in Spanish, but was able to read and understand the story. The life cycle science concept... makes this book a perfect candidate for an integrated lesson in the classroom.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the Sun that makes the world go round! Science Naturally is excited to introduce their very first reversible book, This Is the Sun / Este es el Sol. Written by debut author Elizabeth Everett, this children’s book was originally released as separate English and Spanish books in October 2022.
— LibraryThing Early Reviewers
From the tiniest animal to the tallest tree, everything on Earth is connected through the circle of life. This beautiful picture book uses rhythmic repetition to introduce young children to the bright star that provides energy for all life on Earth.
Follow along as a young tree uses light from the Sun to make its own food, then passes its energy along the food chain… until it circles all the way back to a brand new sprout growing toward the Sun! Preschool or elementary kids will have fun reading as each living thing in the food web provides energy to the next, over and over again.
Read the full story in English, then close it, flip it over, and read it again in Spanish! Unlike books with the bilingual text appearing on facing pages, this reversible style works for early dual-language programs, ELLs, and bilingual families. A 6 𝗑 8 inch trim size, smaller than the original book, makes it easier for small hands to hold and flip.
“With vibrant illustrations, This Is the Sun is a wonderful and whimsical introduction to the power of the Sun as it feeds all life on Earth,” says Alexandra Roosenburg, Founder and Director of the Capitol Learning Academy in Washington, DC. “This book expands the curious minds of young readers, animal lovers, and budding scientists alike. As an educator, I know children will be excited to ‘read’ the pictures while listening to the story.”
This Is the Sun is illustrated by Indonesian artist, Evelline Andrya, whose one-of-a-kind vibrant collage art grows along with the increasingly multilevel story. Through her illustrations, readers will be able to look for the bug, spider, lizard, fox, and more as they move through each of the pages and grow to build a full ecosystem.
This book gives readers a glimpse into how all the living things are connected through the circle of life—and the role the Sun plays in making it all possible. More than just a fun picture book that engages kids to get caught up in the repetitive pattern, it encourages curiosity about the plants and animals we see all around us.
Science Naturally is committed to creating reading materials that are accessible and available to all readers. This title, like all world language editions Science Naturally publishes, aims to keep non-native English speakers and Spanish language learners excited about nature topics and inspired to learn more.
An extensive Teacher’s Guide will be available in English and can be downloaded at no charge from the publisher’s website. This Guide provides discussion questions, hands-on activities, and experiments to expand the content of the book and provide opportunities for parents, educators, and librarians to engage kids.
Author Elizabeth Everett spent 16 years as a classroom teacher before venturing into writing. She lives in Colorado with her husband and son where they spend lots of time outdoors in the Western sun. This Is the Sun is her first book. Her second book, Twinkle, Twinkle, Daytime Star, is available now, and her latest title, Spheres All Year, will also be released in June. All of her books are available in Spanish or bilingual editions. She can be reached at Elizabeth.Everett@ScienceNaturally.com.
Artist Evelline Andrya was born in Sumatra, Indonesia. She grew up with both Chinese and Javanese cultures. Her passion in illustration started at a very young age. She was influenced by vintage greeting cards that she found in her grandma’s drawer, comic books, antique picture books, and animated movies. Her illustration style is a mix of traditional medium and digital collage. She lives in Jakarta with her husband and three children. Find her on Instagram @evellineandrya.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
This Is the Sun / Este es el Sol [Reversible]
Written by Elizabeth Everett • Illustrated by Evelline Andrya
English/Spanish • Ages 4-7 • 8 x 6” • 54 Pages
Hardback ($16.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-26-0
Paperback ($14.95) ISBN: 978-1-958629-19-2
Caitlin Burnham
Science, Naturally!
+1 202-465-4798
email us here