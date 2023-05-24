Mi5 Recordings/ UMG Artist Jeff Senour Comforts World With Angelic Song of Love

Jeff Senour, Pilot by day, Singer/Songwriter by night, Author, Speaker and Renaissance Man Jeff Senour, Pilot by day, Singer/Songwriter by night, Author, Speaker and Renaissance Man Jeff Senour, Pilot by day, Singer/Songwriter by night, Author, Speaker and Renaissance Man Jeff Senour ans CTS (Called to Serve) Jeff Senour, 'Lessons From 7 Miles High - The View That Captured My Heart'

Mi5 Recordings / Universal Music Group Artist Jeff Senour Releases New Music Video, "Angels Watching Over Me" to Encourage and Uplift World With Love

It is my desire... you can find your gifts inside your soul to make this world a better place.” — Jeff Senour, Pilot by day, Singer/ Songwriter/ Author by night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Senour is a true Renaissance man. Often referred to as “Pilot by day, Rocker by night”, born in Portland, Oregon and raised mostly in Southern California. His Dad was an Electrical Engineer and flew private airplanes for fun. His Mom was a a Violinist who as a young girl was in various movies as a young Actress in Hollywood. They both taught Jeff from an early age to believe in yourself and that with hard work you can achieve anything you want in life and that’s exactly what Jeff did.

Ever since his first ride in a Piper Cub with his Dad at 5 years old, he began his professional aviation career. Earning every flight certificate and paying for college by working numerous jobs, eventually he became a Flight Instructor at Van Nuys Airport in California. After earning his wings in a Learjet, Jeff went on to fly famous celebrities, CEO’s and high profile customers, as well as becoming a Screen Actors Guild movie Pilot. Jeff went on to fly a highly modified aerial camera platform called Vectorvision designed by 5 time Academy Award winner, Bob Nettmann. Jeff eventually became a well known aerial film Pilot earning credits in such blockbuster movies as “True Lies”, “Executive Decision”, “Silence Of The Lambs”, “Hot Shots” and “Space Cowboys” to name a few. He also was a photo chase Pilot for numerous airframe manufacturers and aerospace companies filming the Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, Canadian Snowbirds, NASA Dryden at Edwards Air Force Base, Boeing, Lockheed, McDonnell Douglas, Bombardier and Gulfstream, to name a few.

Jeff also went on to become an experienced Helicopter Pilot as well and spent numerous years flying Channel 9 News in Los Angeles as well as film flying in Hollywood. In 1993, Jeff hired on as a Pilot for Southwest Airlines and recently retired after 25 years as a Senior Captain for Southwest. He enjoyed the culture of one of the most iconic Airlines in the world and after millions of miles and thousands of passengers, he always enjoyed inspiring his customers with some fun and inspiration through his music. You could catch Jeff many times actually performing with his custom Taylor guitar, a gift from Gary Kelly CEO for winning the President’s Award and often singing to his passengers before their flight.

﻿Jeff’s gift of music has also carried into the founding of his rock band CTS-Called To Serve. Called To Serve, featuring Joe McGinnity, Jerry Nuzum, and Dylan Elliott bring a powerful live show filled with anthem like rock music, huge guitar solos and lyrics that will change your world. As a Singer/Songwriter, Jeff has dedicated his music to pass along the American Dream, honoring our Veterans and First Responders. The music of CTS has landed the band in venues across America including festivals, the Pentagon, USS Midway, USS Missouri, and many more. Jeff’s music has won numerous awards, radio play and even several movies through ASCAP. Jeff also produced a concert series integrating high school orchestras and CTS to bring the inspiration of Aviation and Music together in a concert performance teaching young students to live their dreams.

Jeff has released a comforting and inspirational new music video entitled, "Angels Watching Over Me". The visual scenario for the project was created by Ted Mason, President and founder of Mi5 Recordings/ musician/ producer/ and former member, manager, and producer of the British band Modern English.

"Angels Watching Over Me" asks are angels real or are we beholding to carry out the care they would give us with life, empathy, justice, and love. The video has a Clint Eastwood style opening, however, the dessert shown to the viewer is not deserted, but is teaming with the beauty of life. Flowers bloom and burst with spectacular colors, visually repeating the theme of the chorus, just as the stone statues of angels repeat the theme, uplifting through the beauty of life and love. Scenes from Jeff's and CTS performance at the Soulfest Music Festival in Gunstock, New Hampshire are interspersed with the audience lighting candles. As each candle is lit, the scenes reinforce the message that anything, from a dessert flower to a simple pop song can contain the message of God's protection, light, and love.

"Angels Watching Over Me" can be viewed on TEMPO Networks (https://www.temponetworks.com/), as well as on 'The Music Network' - ROKU and Apple TV, ‘My Music Video Channel’ / Saorsa TV Network- Roku and Amazon, and on the ROCKTV ROCK channel - on Roku. Additionally, you can watch the video on multiple Regional network shows throughout the United States including: The Chubb Show / OKTV - Charlotte NC - Germany, Up Front TV - Buffalo NY, Video Hits! - Rochester NY, WCCA TV Video Jam - Worcester MA (+ online), Almen Joi’s Music Video Show - San Bernardino CA , Supa Mix - San Francisco CA, Music Mix USA - Ft. Lauderdale FL, Spot TV - Greensboro SC, and The Vault - Baton Rouge LA. "Angels Watching Over Me" is also available worldwide on YouTube where the video has enjoyed 1.9M views to date. The audio track for "Angels Watching Over Me" is also soaring high and currently sits on the Top 200 DRT Commercial Radio chart at #189 and Indie National chart at #67, as well climbing to #16 -on the Rock Radio chart.

Since Jeff Senour is a professional pilot, the viewer joins him on a visual excursion, a renaissance exploration moving higher and higher as the final cadences of high guitars penetrate the song, and bring it to its conclusions. We are protected by God's angels and expected to live by and through his love, which is abundantly seen in life all around us. The music video interestingly mirrors Jeff's life journey, which started in the dessert, but today spreads God's message through his music to provide encouragement to the world.

Jeff’s life is an example of where two passions came together. His skills as an Airline Pilot as well as a Screen Actors Guild Aerial Coordinator and Singer/ Songwriter for CTS, inspire the creativity of aerial photography and music. As an aerial formation Pilot creating some of the most stunning aerial footage in the world flying next to almost every Military jet in the inventory to capture the birds eye views of aircraft in flight. Jeff says the perspective of Aviation and the music of CTS is the melodic story of his life and that we can all achieve great things in life if we work hard enough and believe in ourselves. To date Jeff has logged over 30,000 hours, almost 3.5 years in the air.

As a seasoned Aviator, Jeff enjoys mentoring young new Pilots into the industry, especially with the Pilot shortage that is occurring. After years spent teaching a hands on approach to both aviation and life in general, Jeff has released a book called “Life Lessons From 7 Miles High”, available on both Amazon and Kindle. "Learning to fly has been the best teacher I've had next to God. Aviation has given me a perspective, a view that we seem to take for granted these days but nevertheless a view that captured my heart. After 30,000 hours, almost 3 1/5 years in the air I still never tire of it and the lessons it teaches me. It is my desire that reading this book will inspire you to live your dreams beyond your wildest imagination and that you can find your gifts inside your soul to make this world a better place."

Jeff seldom rests on the runway and is presently writing a book called “Reach For The Sky”. In addition, Jeff and CTS will be performing this summer at the 25th Anniversary of the Soulfest Christian Music Festival in Topsfield, MA on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Tickets and information are available at: https://www.thesoulfest.com/tickets. Jeff is also the host of a YouTube TV show called “Backstage Pass With Jeff Senour” featuring amazing people doing incredible things, available at: YouTube: https://youtu.be/tzDPO8Za0Vk. Stay up on the latest shows, events, and new project news from Jeff Senour on social media sites: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.senour, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffsenour/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/ctsfreedomrock, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jetcentral, and his website: https://www.ctsmusic.com/.

Jeff Senour - "Angels Watching Over Me" (Official Music Video) - Universal Music/ Mi5 Recordings