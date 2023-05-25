The Parker Avery Group Expands Analytics Team to Pune, India
Success of consulting firm’s Enterprise Intelligence solution set drives advanced analytics team expansion
The team we have assembled here in Pune represents some of the brightest minds in analytics from India’s leading Institutes and universities.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer brand consulting and analytics firm, announces the expansion of its analytics team to Pune, India.
— Dinesh Helwade
Driven by remarkable growth in customer deployment of the firm’s advanced analytics solution, Enterprise Intelligence, Chief Analytics Office and Managing Partner, Sam Iosevich identified the need to bolster its analytics expertise. Headed by Dinesh Helwade, Ph.D., the team in India works closely with Parker Avery consultants across the globe, focusing on the firm’s Enterprise Intelligence advanced analytics offering.
“The incorporation of the India team provides our clients with around the clock support,” says Iosevich. “Our India team will be in involved in all aspects of our business from product development through support, and Dinesh Helwade is just the right person to ensure the team’s success.”
“Sam and I worked together at a prior analytics company, and it is exciting to continue our partnership in delivering leading analytics solutions for retailers and consumer brands” says Helwade. “The team we have assembled here in Pune represents some of the brightest minds in analytics from India’s leading Institutes and universities. The team has a combination of PhDs and master's degrees in statistics or mathematics. The addition of the India team allows us to deliver world-class analytics solutions to Parker Avery clients.”
At the heart of Enterprise Intelligence is Parker Avery’s demand analytics platform, designed exclusively for the retail and consumer goods industries. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), sophisticated machine learning (ML) modeling, and reinforcement learning (RL), Parker Avery’s solution delivers enterprise-wide, connected demand planning through a unified demand signal. The platform's open-source architecture provides a stable and accurate demand signal across hierarchies and time.
Enterprise Intelligence has already been deployed in several dominant global retailers. Business results are enhanced by Parker Avery’s business process and change management expertise to ensure end-user adoption and optimal outcomes. Moreover, Parker Avery’s analytics team continues to enhance the platform in collaboration with tenured analytics experts, partnerships with global brands, industry consulting professionals, and relationships in mathematics academia.
About Parker Avery
The Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands. Learn more at https://parkeravery.com
Tricia Gustin
The Parker Avery Group
+1 770-882-2205
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Enterprise Intelligence by The Parker Avery Group