Summon and QNTM Blockchain Announce Liquidcell for Real-World Asset Tokenization
EINPresswire.com/ -- Summon Tokenization Labs SP (Summon) and QNTM Blckchn Inc. (QBI) are proud to announce their joint venture forming Liquidcell, a pioneering initiative focused on the tokenization of real-world assets. Liquidcell aims to revolutionize the digital economy by providing users with the opportunity to invest in real-world projects on a scale that makes sense, leveraging the power of blockchain technology.
With the rapid growth of the digital economy, the ability to tokenize real-world assets has become a crucial factor in driving economic development and inclusivity. Liquidcell's innovative approach allows individuals to participate in investment opportunities that were previously inaccessible, bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and blockchain-powered digital ecosystems.
Liquidcell is currently making several project proposals in Africa, focusing on facilitating markets ready for development. These initiatives will create opportunities for economic growth, drive innovation, and foster technological advancement in the telecom industry. The first ecosystem being targeted by Liquidcell is telecom licensing and infrastructure.
Eric Kaigama, Chairman and President of Liquidcell, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The Digital Economy and the Global Drive for the Digitized Economy is going to be heavily reliant on a formidable and robust telecom infrastructure, especially in Africa. Liquidcell is built to address the needs of the telecom sector, streamlining and future-proofing it while ensuring finance is not a hindrance to scaling and improving infrastructure. Our goal is to ecosystemize the telecom industry, meeting the needs of the citizens of the country and continent at large."
Liquidcell brings together the expertise of both QBI and Summon, combining QBI's deep knowledge in blockchain technology and telecommunications with Summon’s proficiency in decentralized governance and digital asset management. This collaboration creates a dynamic synergy that will drive innovation and provide cutting-edge solutions to the telecom industry.
Matthew Bowen, Chief Commercialization Officer of Summon, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Summon is pleased to be collaborating with QBI to establish Liquidcell. Tokenizing real-world assets unlocks new possibilities for individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize decentralized finance and drive economic growth."
Media representatives are invited to contact the Liquidcell team or the Summon team for further information, interviews, or inquiries related to the joint venture and the tokenization of real-world assets.
About QNTM Blckchn Inc. (QBI)
QNTM Blckchn (Quantum Blockchain) is a leading technology company specializing in blockchain solutions for the telecommunications industry. With a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, Quantum Blockchain provides cutting-edge solutions to enable businesses to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology.
About Summon Tokenization Labs SP (Summon)
Summon is a pioneering developer of the no-code governance, tokenization, and digital asset management platform, Summon Platform. With a mission to revolutionize decentralized finance and governance, Summon provides intuitive solutions for organizations to manage decision-making processes and digital asset treasuries in a secure and transparent manner. The Summon Platform is currently operating on the Cardano blockchain with plans for multichain features and integrations in the near future.
Media Contacts:
Liquidcell Media
Email: media@liquidcell.com
Summon Association Media
With the rapid growth of the digital economy, the ability to tokenize real-world assets has become a crucial factor in driving economic development and inclusivity. Liquidcell's innovative approach allows individuals to participate in investment opportunities that were previously inaccessible, bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and blockchain-powered digital ecosystems.
Liquidcell is currently making several project proposals in Africa, focusing on facilitating markets ready for development. These initiatives will create opportunities for economic growth, drive innovation, and foster technological advancement in the telecom industry. The first ecosystem being targeted by Liquidcell is telecom licensing and infrastructure.
Eric Kaigama, Chairman and President of Liquidcell, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "The Digital Economy and the Global Drive for the Digitized Economy is going to be heavily reliant on a formidable and robust telecom infrastructure, especially in Africa. Liquidcell is built to address the needs of the telecom sector, streamlining and future-proofing it while ensuring finance is not a hindrance to scaling and improving infrastructure. Our goal is to ecosystemize the telecom industry, meeting the needs of the citizens of the country and continent at large."
Liquidcell brings together the expertise of both QBI and Summon, combining QBI's deep knowledge in blockchain technology and telecommunications with Summon’s proficiency in decentralized governance and digital asset management. This collaboration creates a dynamic synergy that will drive innovation and provide cutting-edge solutions to the telecom industry.
Matthew Bowen, Chief Commercialization Officer of Summon, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Summon is pleased to be collaborating with QBI to establish Liquidcell. Tokenizing real-world assets unlocks new possibilities for individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize decentralized finance and drive economic growth."
Media representatives are invited to contact the Liquidcell team or the Summon team for further information, interviews, or inquiries related to the joint venture and the tokenization of real-world assets.
About QNTM Blckchn Inc. (QBI)
QNTM Blckchn (Quantum Blockchain) is a leading technology company specializing in blockchain solutions for the telecommunications industry. With a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, Quantum Blockchain provides cutting-edge solutions to enable businesses to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology.
About Summon Tokenization Labs SP (Summon)
Summon is a pioneering developer of the no-code governance, tokenization, and digital asset management platform, Summon Platform. With a mission to revolutionize decentralized finance and governance, Summon provides intuitive solutions for organizations to manage decision-making processes and digital asset treasuries in a secure and transparent manner. The Summon Platform is currently operating on the Cardano blockchain with plans for multichain features and integrations in the near future.
Media Contacts:
Liquidcell Media
Email: media@liquidcell.com
Summon Association Media
The Summon Platform
media@summonplatform.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn