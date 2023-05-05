Summon Platform Mobile Experience Available Now Through VESPR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Summon Association is pleased to announce that the newly released Summon Platform is available now on VESPR, a Cardano mobile light wallet with dApp explorer for iOS and Android. VESPR allows Summon Platform users to easily manage their Communities, MultiSigs, DAOs, and Polling on their mobile device with a fast and intuitive interface
On Summon Platform users can form Communities and manage multiple Multi-Sig Wallets with ease. The fully integrated Polling feature allows snapshot-style voting where users can poll their community members based upon a token-weighted holdings or an imported list of blockchain addresses.
Thanks to work by the Summon Labs development team, the user interface of the Summon Platform has been given an optimized mobile experience. The VESPR team has also added the Summon Platform to the “Essentials” list on the dApp explorer, which means users can easily access it from the list instead of having to enter the URL in the address bar..
One of the major benefits of using Summon Platform on a mobile device is the flexibility it provides. With Summon Platform on VESPR, you can manage your Communities, MultiSigs, DAOs, and Polling from anywhere, at any time.
“Whether you’re out on the links or just away from your computer, using Summon Platform through the VESPR mobile wallet lets you keep up with all your essential Web3 community activities,” said Gabe Carr-Harris, head of the Summon Association Ambassadors. “It’s governance on the go!”
The Summon Labs development team is persistently building out features for Summon Platform as the launch continues. New modules, such as the Agora DAO standard, are set to be launched soon with full integration to the desktop and mobile experiences.
About the Summon Platform
The Summon Platform is a revolutionary no-code governance and digital asset management platform, developed by the Summon Association, a Zug, Switzerland based registered organization. The platform, which is now live and open to the public on the Cardano Mainnet, offers innovative features such as multi-signature wallets with integrated snapshot-style voting, enabling users to form communities and manage multiple treasuries and DAOs with ease.
About VESPR
VESPR is a non-custodial mobile light wallet for the Cardano network, prioritizing the security and safety of your digital assets while ensuring exceptional ease-of-use. VESPR allows users to send, store, and receive Cardano native tokens, connect to dApps, and cary the world of Cardano wherever they go.
