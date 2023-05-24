Solaris Showcases Cutting-Edge Laboratory Equipment at LabVolution 2023

LabVolution Exhibition Stand Matteo Brognoli at the stand Solaris Team at the stand

Solaris is thrilled to announce its participation in LabVolution 2023. The event provided a platform to unveil Solaris' advancements in biotechnology.

MANTOVA, LOMBARDIA, ITALIA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solaris, a leading biotechnology company, is thrilled to announce its participation in LabVolution 2023, the premier trade fair for smart labs. The event, held in Hannover, Germany from May 9th to the 11th, provided a platform to unveil Solaris' cutting-edge advancements in laboratory technology and biotechnology.

LabVolution is renowned for showcasing the latest trends and innovations in laboratory equipment, biotechnology, and analysis. This three-day exhibition focused on workflow optimization, communication standards, and automation, offering a glimpse into the future of the laboratory industry.

"Our presence at LabVolution was imperative," Matteo Brognoli, Solaris General Manager, said. "As a company with a dedicated branch for laboratory-scale equipment ranging from 120ml to 20l, we were eager to showcase our most popular products at the event."

Among the highlighted products was Solaris' ONE, a benchtop stirred fermenter/bioreactor accompanied by a 2l single-wall design vessel with precise thermoregulation through a heating blanket and cooling finger. Additionally, the Jupiter, a single and parallel autoclavable stirred mini-fermenter and bioreactor featuring 2l and 4l jacketed borosilicate glass vessel designs, was showcased. Lastly, Solaris presented the IO, a benchtop bioreactor with a 1000ml volume, offering an electrical product with an advanced thermoregulation system for media optimization and process development.

Solaris' team of experts, including the General Manager, Sales Director of EMEA, Sales Engineer, and technical representatives, actively engaged with attendees, fostering knowledge exchange and demonstrating the company's capabilities.

"We extend our gratitude to all the visitors who stopped by our booth, as well as our dedicated team members and collaborators who supported us throughout the event," added Brognoli.

As one of Europe's leading trade fairs for innovative laboratory equipment, LabVolution 2023 served as an ideal platform for Solaris to showcase its curiosity, interest, and commitment to innovation. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of revolutionizing laboratory technology and biotechnology, empowering advancements in the field.

SOLARIS

Solaris, a Donaldson Brand, was founded in 2002 and is a leader in creating biotechnology solutions for cGMP applications in the Food & Beverage and Biopharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in the manufacture of fermenters, bioreactors, and tangential flow (TFF) and depth filtration (FFF) systems. Top product development and design teams enable Solaris to create solutions at all scales, from bench-top R&D systems to complete engineered solutions tailored to individual customer needs.

Solaris has its administrative and manufacturing headquarters in the province of Mantua. It has three sales and service offices in San Francisco Bay Area, California, Cambridge, Boston, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as a network of local representatives in more than 40 countries around the world. Solaris assists its customers step-by-step in the design and implementation of complete process plants, from feasibility study to start-up.

In November 2021, Solaris became part of the Donaldson Company based in Bloomington, MN.

The company exports bioreactors and fermenters worldwide and is among the leaders in the industry. Biotechnology is a growing field whose applications impact all aspects of daily life, from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics, from wines to agriculture.

For more information, please visit www.solarisbiotech.com.