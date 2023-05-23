Central Alabama Pride Welcomes Juleigh Mayfield to Pridefest Parade

Juleigh Mayfield. was born in Alabama.

Juleigh Mayfield made history by challenging Florida and Alabama Case Law to support intersex individuals. Details at https://www.justjuleigh.com.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Alabama Pride (CAP) has invited Juleigh A. Mayfield to be part of its parade and festival June 10-11 in downtown Birmingham. The annual Pridefest takes place mainly in Linn Park and includes interfaith services, live concerts, non-profit fund-raisers, and film screenings. The parade will start in Lakeview at sunset on Saturday, June 10.

CAP is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to spreading the message of equality with the production of its LGBT Pride events, which also bring together all Alabama citizens. CAP’s Pride Week starts June 1. The Pride Parade is June 10. Pride Fest is June 11. Learn more at https://www.centralalabamapride.org.

Mayfield, who is intersex, was born 47,XXY. Raised male by her parents, she transitioned to female after being given estrogen due to health problems, a decision that doctors said helped save her life. With a lack of understanding and education regarding her condition, Juleigh struggled with autistic traits, cognitive issues, undiagnosed seizures, learning disabilities, social skills, and boundaries.

“We all struggle through life,” Mayfield says. “My story is no more important than yours. We all have depth, but if we don’t talk about our problems collectively then solutions can’t be found and shared.”

The Alabama native moved beyond her struggles and challenges to become a TikTok sensation, Lifestyle Influencer, and advocate for the Intersex and LGBTQIA Community.

She also made history.

Mayfield challenged Case Law in Florida in 2018 and in Alabama in 2022 to amend state documentation so that it reflects inclusion and terminology to support intersex individuals and the Intersex Community.

The Alabama Pride celebration in June will be a homecoming for Juleigh. Her Great-Great Aunt Nena Wilson Wright was the poet Laureate of Birmingham in the 1920s and penned the poem “Birmingham,” published in “Birmingham and Other Poems” (1929). It opens with the lines:

“I stand on the great high mountains
And gaze on the city below.
The shadows of evening are falling
As I stand in the twilight glow.”

For more information about Juleigh and her story, please visit https://www.justjuleigh.com.

ABOUT: Juleigh Mayfield, who is intersex, was born 47,XXY. Raised male by her parents, Mayfield transitioned to female after being given estrogen due to health problems, a decision that doctors said helped save her life. She is a Lifestyle Influencer and advocate for the Intersex and LGBTQIA Community.

