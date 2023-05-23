NCBW Phoenix Hosts the 2023 Madam C.J. Walker Economic Empowerment Expo/Luncheon
Honoring Black Women Entrepreneurs, the event will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter (“NCBW Phoenix”), is proud to announce the 2023 Madam C.J. Walker Economic Empowerment Expo and Luncheon to be held at the Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10am to 3pm Arizona time.
Paying homage to the life and legacy of the first self-made millionairess Madam C.J. Walker, the 2023 Economic Empowerment Expo celebrates Black women-owned businesses and offers mini empowerment sessions designed to:
• Engage, network, educate, and harness the collective power of Black women entrepreneurs.
• Provide tools for building generational wealth through entrepreneurship, home ownership and investment planning.
Whether you want to buy a home, start or sustain your business, or learn to invest wisely, you'll have the opportunity to learn directly from industry experts.
The program for this year’s event will include:
• Mini empowerment sessions featuring leaders from partnering companies addressing key areas of expertise that affect a diverse segment of women such as home ownership, financial planning and investing, pay equity, livable wage employment, and Black women business growth.
• Luncheon and awards program to honor our sponsors, community partners, trailblazer award recipient, and shepreneurs ages 5-17.
• Business Expo to network with and visit exhibitor tables of local businesses, community partners and sponsors.
• For the first time, the Economic Empowerment Expo will feature a Special Awards Program celebrating the future generation of Black women entrepreneurs by highlighting Black girl entrepreneurs under age 18, who participated in our Youth Entrepreneur Series (YES) and Pitch Perfect Pitch contest earlier this year.
The Keynote Speaker and Trailblazer Award Recipient will be Teniqua Broughton, Founder & CEO, VerveSimone and Executive Director, State of Black Arizona. The lineup of speakers also includes The Honorable Denette Dunn, Vice Mayor of Pine District, City of Peoria; The Honorable Dr. Coral J. Evans, MBA, Former Flagstaff, AZ, Mayor; LaSetta Hogans, MSW, GCDF, Workforce Administrator, Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board, Executive Director, Arizona@Work City of Phoenix; Kaaren-Lyn Graves, Executive Director, NABEDC; Krystal Garcia, Sr. Manager of Business Empowerment, Prestamos CDFI; Clyde Turpin, Financial Advisor, Wells Fargo Advisors; Carlton Barker, Senior Home Lending Advisor, Chase Bank; Special Vocal Performance by the Renowned, Sandra Bassett, President & CEO of the Phoenix Center for the Arts.
For sponsorship, advertising, and vendor table opportunities, please contact NCBW Phoenix members Micha Harris and Tyisha Gillette at mcjwphoenix@gmail.com. To support the event and purchase tickets online, visit Eventbrite at http://bit.ly//MCJWPHOENIX2023. Funds raised from this event will be used to offer community programming and resources for the upcoming program year.
About The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NCBW 100)
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. is an historic African American advocacy organization, established to promote the professional development, personal growth, and economic wellbeing of Black women and girls. The Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter’s local mission is to effect positive, meaningful, and sustainable change to improve the lives of Black women and girls throughout the Phoenix metropolitan community and beyond, through collaborative programming and initiatives in the areas of health, education, economic empowerment, and political/legislative advocacy. Visit https://ncbw100phx.org and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NCBWPhoenix and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/NCBWPHX.
# # #
Donna Williams
NCBW Phoenix
ncbw100phx@gmail.com