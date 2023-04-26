The Orange County Chapter of NC100BW Announces A Free Webinar on Gun Violence: A Preventable Tragedy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. - Orange County Chapter, announces an informative free webinar on Gun Violence: A Preventable Tragedy in Our Communities, Homes, Schools, and Workplace. The virtual event will take place via Zoom on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10am to 12pm Pacific Time.
Gun violence is a preventable public health tragedy affecting communities in the United States and all over the world. It doesn't matter who you are, gun violence does not discriminate. The intent of this event is for the audience to leave inspired to start a conversation in their homes, churches, communities, schools, and workplaces about the impact of gun violence. Additionally, it is our hope that the audience will have a dialogue with their politicians on the local, state, and national levels, to find a solution to this epidemic.
This free event is sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, organized by The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. - Orange County Chapter, and produced with the support of PBCi, LLC.
People of all ages, genders, and backgrounds are encouraged to attend this event. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/NCBWOC-GV.
About The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Orange County Chapter
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NC100BW) is a historic Black advocacy organization established to promote the professional development, personal growth, and economic wellbeing of Black women and girls. The Orange County Chapter of NC100BW is a non-profit 501(c)3 established in 2,000 to serve the county and surrounding communities. The Orange County Chapter has been recognized locally and nationally for its efforts in community advocacy, financial literacy, and health education. Its mission is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote gender equity in leadership development, health, education, and economic empowerment.
For information or to donate, please visit https://nc100bwoc.org. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ncbwoc and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/100blackwomenoc.
