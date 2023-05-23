REMINDER: Bates Hole / Shirley Basin Sage-Grouse Working Group to meet

Casper -

The Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-Grouse Local Working Group will be meeting in Casper on May 23 at the Casper Regional Game and Fish office. The working group is meeting to discuss revisions to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s sage-grouse core area map proposed by the Sage-grouse Implementation Team. The focus of this meeting will be to review and discuss the proposed revisions with local working group members and gather input to further refine the revisions proposed. The meeting is open to the public.



Local Working Group Date Time Location Bates Hole/Shirley Basin May 23 10 a.m. Casper Game and Fish Regional Office

3030 Energy Lane

There are eight local sage-grouse working groups statewide. The local working groups are comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage-grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage-grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about Wyoming's local Sage-Grouse Working Groups and view meeting details on the Game and Fish website

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -