DCube Data Sciences Corp. Welcomes Brian Gray to as Vice President
As Dcube Data, a leading provider of cybersecurity and e-Discovery services continues to expand their bench strength also grows
I’m thrilled to have Brian join DCube Data Sciences. As a minority owned enterprise, we look forward to showcasing our team and talents and Brian will bring our talented team to a great audience.”IRVINE , CA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DCube Data Sciences Corp., a leading provider of cybersecurity and e-Discovery services with offices in New York, California and Toronto, and a primary support services and development center in Hyderabad, India, has announced Brian Gray will be joining as a Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Brian will drive growth and expansion of the company's portfolio primarily focusing on e-Discovery, Document Review and Cyber Security.
— Paul Kelley, CEO DCube Data
With over 15 years of experience in the e-Discovery and Information Governance industry, Brian has held senior business development positions at Merrill Legal Solutions, Advanced Discovery, and Consilio, and most recently served as Vice President at Rational Data.
Paul Kelley, Chief Executive Officer of DCube, expressed excitement about Brian's appointment, saying, "I’m thrilled to have Brian join DCube Data Sciences and look forward to expanding our team and support Brian’s clients. Brian has a long history of success, and we look forward to supporting his clients and integrating DCube’s solutions address those needs. As a minority owned enterprise, we look forward to showcasing our team and talents and Brian will bring our talented team to a great audience."
DCube specializes in providing services to strategic partners, law firms, and corporations in the cybersecurity support services, cyber breach review and notification spaces, as well as delivering end-to-end e-Discovery, litigation support, and custom technology development solutions.
Regarding joining DCube, Brian said, "I am very excited time to be joining the DCube team, we have a team that is built on the backbone of Big 4 experience and business process, but providing that service through an off shore model, it will be a great opportunity to deliver high value to our clients.”
About DCube Data Sciences Corp.
DCube Data Sciences Corp cutting edge automation technologies are at the core of all our services, allowing us to reduce issues typical of traditional services operated by humans. This proven automation also allows us to reduce our costs and complete your work within a much more accurate timeframe. Whether it’s to identify data for a carve-out or to create a notification list after a cyber breach or to support internal audit with data analytics, we have purpose-built services to meet your needs.
We support fortune 1000 Corporates, AM Law Top Law Firms, Incident Response Companies, Internal Audit, Compliance and Corporate Legal Departments to support their investigations and data analytics needs.
With a team of more than 300+ attorneys, cybersecurity practitioners, e-Discovery experts, forensic experts and software developers, the DCube Data Sciences team is built with a long history of Big-Four accounting firm experience. DCube Data Sciences completed approximately 800 breach notification reviews alone in 2021.
