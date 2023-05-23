EmployAbility Launches Savannah’s First Adult Project | SEARCH Program
We are committed to creating a more inclusive society and believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to work and contribute to their community.,””SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EmployAbility and Project | Search are partnering with North Point Hospitality, Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, and the Department of Behavioral Health and Human Services to launch Savannah’s first Adult Project | SEARCH program.
Adult Project | SEARCH programs create a pathway to employment for adults with developmental disabilities. Adults in this program will complete a nine-month internship at a North Point Hospitality host site with mentors and employment support. This structure offers workplace immersion and combines classroom instruction, career exploration, and hands-on training.
“We are honored to be a part of this important initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it has on the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Savannah,” says Christy Shapard, VP of Human Resources at North Point Hospitality.
Participants are encouraged and empowered to explore career interests and build upon their current skills and strengths, all while working and learning in a positive environment. This internship enhances employability skills, explores career interests, and utilizes strengths with the goal of competitive employment in the community. Job placement assistance is included upon completion.
"We are excited to partner with North Point Hospitality to launch Savannah's first Adult Project | SEARCH program. We are committed to creating a more inclusive society and believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to work and contribute to their community,” says Brendan Ferrara, CEO of EmployAbility.
EmployAbility will host two Information Sessions on May 24th from 5-6 pm and May 31st from 5-6 pm at 7209 Seawright Dr. in Savannah, GA. To register for the Information Session, learn more, or apply for this program, visit EmployAbilityga.org/Project-Search.
About EmployAbility
EmployAbility is Savannah’s Premiere Day Service Center for adults with disabilities. This non-profit organization works to prepare adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for employment and community integration. “We envision a community where people with disabilities are more broadly valued, hired by employers, receiving support, and participating in the community. EmployAbility relies on the generosity of the people of Chatham, Effingham, and Byran counties as donors and volunteers to fulfill its commitment to empowering adults with i/DD to live full, meaningful lives. Learn more about EmployAbility at employabilityga.org.
