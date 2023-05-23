Submit Release
TDOC Facilities Celebrate College Graduation

HENNING, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) celebrated the college graduation of twenty incarcerated men and women across West Tennessee last week who earned their Associate Degrees in Business Administration from Dyersburg State Community College.

To mark the occasion, the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) held ceremonies at the facility on May 18, 2023, to recognize the graduate’s hard work and dedication.

“This graduation is a step towards enhancing public safety,” said WTRC Warden Stanley Dickerson.  “By investing in education, we invest in a future where individuals have the tools they need to rebuild their lives and contribute positively to their communities after release.”

A partnership with the TDOC and the Tennessee Higher Education Initiative makes this degree program possible by providing classes at the correctional facility to prepare individuals for successful reentry after release.

