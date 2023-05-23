Soloviev Group Introduces The Rian, A Collection of Fifteen Full-Floor Luxury Rentals at 7 W 57 St on Billionaire's Row
The newly renamed luxury rental building surpassed the 50% leasing milestone in just one week, including the coveted $40,000 per month duplex Penthouse.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soloviev Group, a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces its luxury rental building at 7 West 57th Street has been renamed The Rian. Located in the heart of Billionaire’s Row, steps from Central Park and Fifth Avenue’s luxury shopping, the building is nestled between the Aman Hotel, Plaza Hotel, Bergdorf Goodman, and the iconic 9 West 57th Street, also owned by the Soloviev Group.
The boutique building is attracting both local and international elite who desire luxury and privacy in New York City’s most coveted location. Residents enjoy full-service and the unique opportunity to live in a full-floor home, with private elevator access. Some units have Central Park views and terraces. Residences are available both furnished and unfurnished. Remaining units start at $15,694 per month through Atlas Real Estate New York.
The twenty-story building is comprised of two-bedroom luxury residences within a distinctive yet discreet glass façade. Designed by the industry-leading architecture firm Hill West with interiors by internationally renowned Tsao & McKown, residents are welcomed by the tranquility of an elegant lobby clad in white Italian Calacatta marble. The lobby is staffed 24-hours a day and provides residents with complimentary exclusive virtual access to a robust suite of international experts and tastemakers through LIVunLtd lifestyle concierge.
The Rian’s distinctive residences boast high ceilings, smart home technology, premium finishes, plus unmatched views through floor-to-ceiling windows that together create an ambiance of refined grandeur and unmatched sophistication.
With modern living in mind, each home boasts a custom Bulthaup kitchen that features bronze-finished cabinets, white marble countertops and a full suite of stainless-steel appliances by Gaggenau, including vented hoods by Faber and wine refrigerators by Thermador. Each bathroom, whether it's the primary ensuite, secondary bath, or powder room, features exquisite fixtures and fittings akin to the building’s uncompromising design standards.
Located in the epicenter of the city, residents of The Rian will enjoy fine shopping along the Fifth Avenue corridor; the prestigious cultural offerings at MoMA, Carnegie Hall, and the New York City Ballet; Central Park; celebrated culinary destinations like Marea, the Modern, Le Bernandin, and Avra, as well as signing privileges at Cucina 8 ½, an elevated rustic Italian restaurant found within Soloviev Group’s world-class 9 West 57th Street.
ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP
Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, commercial and residential development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. For more information, visit solovievgroup.com.
Lori Levin
Rubenstein Public Relations
+1 2128053013
email us here