Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. Co-Hosts COP27 Pavilion, Leads Advancement of Emerging Technologies to Combat Climate Change
Held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, the global conference facilitates meaningful engagement with key political and environmental stakeholders.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Market Exchange Ltd., a world leader in uniting climate action and the financial industry to make international climate targets more accessible, announces its participation at the UN Climate Conference COP27. Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. is serving as a Co-Host of the Digital Innovation & DigitalArt4Climate Pavilion, and CEO Sheena Fortner and CFO and General Counsel Ralph Carmichael will present timely information on the use of nature backed carbon offsets in essential environmental conservation projects.
On November 9, 2022, Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. will lead Climate Mitigation: Money Does Grow on Trees, a thirty-minute session that will delve into how the private sector can fund climate mitigation actions that produce returns. Building from the reality that forest loss and damage is the second largest contributor to climate change, Ms. Fortner and Mr. Carmichael will outline why the protection of forests as a capital resource from carbon sequestration measured in metric tons versus board feet or cubic meter must shift to effectively address climate change.
Following on November 11, 2022, Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. will present Nature Backed Carbon Offsets: Addressing the Triple Planetary Crisis. Directly tied to environmental conservation projects that are designed to reduce net planetary greenhouse gas output and convey net climate benefits, Carbon Market Exchange will demonstrate how nature backed carbon offsets protect biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and reduce emissions; a necessary bridge to address the triple planetary crisis.
These key presentations and Carbon Market Exchange Ltd.’s participation at COP27 coincides with a number of recently announced initiatives that provide practical and actionable examples.
Most recently, the organization signed a Memorandum of Understanding to commence a carbon offset project to preserve, maintain, and protect hectares of coral reefs and mangrove forests in Gorontalo Province, Republic of Indonesia. The agreement was signed by Gorontalo Province Acting Governor Hamka Hendra Noer and marks the country’s reopening of its carbon market after a year-long closure.
In September 2022, Carbon Market Exchange Ltd. secured the exclusive rights to establish an agroforestry carbon project in Tanzania. The agreement with the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) was for the sale of carbon rights to 1,060,000 hectares of agroforestry and will allow the country to increase its “biodiversity, resilience, soil health, productivity, and diversified income.”
Also in September 2022, Carbon Market Exchange was awarded a certificate by Shariah Experts Ltd for its XCO2 token, which validates its alignment with Shariah principles. The year-long certificate endorses the company’s unique XCO2 Token.
About Carbon Market Exchange
As the definitive market leader in nature-based offset credits, Carbon Market Exchange Ltd is dedicated to uniting the financial industry and climate action in a way that makes meeting international climate targets more accessible for companies — and more supportive for conservationists. Established in 2021 by an elite group of environmentalists and finance executives, the company now has operations in both the United States and Belize. In Q1 of 2022, Carbon Market Exchange launched its nature-based, carbon-backed crypto token XCO2, which can be accessed via Ethereum. The company’s goal is to ensure 30 percent of the planet is conserved by 2030. For more information, visit www.carbonmarketexchange.com.
