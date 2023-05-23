CCIA and Green Flower join forces to level up cannabis skills for California cannabis industry workers
Partnering with Green Flower to provide their certificate programs to our member companies and organizations, free-of-charge, is a vital next step in the value we provide to CCIA members.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Flower and the California Cannabis Industry Association (CCIA) have announced a partnership that provides CCIA members with free access to GF Institute Cannabis Certificate programs—a nearly $600 value per person if all three programs are taken—to help their employees level up their cannabis skills and knowledge in this highly competitive industry.
“I have long admired the work that the CCIA has been doing to advocate for legal cannabis, cannabis growers, dispensaries, and workers throughout California’s cannabis industry.” said Max Simon, CEO and Founder of Green Flower. “Providing free access to our industry-leading GFI Certificate programs will help California operators train and retain their employees for longer, adding real value to their powerful network of CCIA members.”
Green Flower is the industry standard for cannabis education and training, working with industry leaders since 2014 to create best-in-class training programs for individuals and businesses. As part of this partnership, Green Flower will provide three free GF Institute Certificate program “seats” to all CCIA member companies–they can be taken by one person, or distributed to three people inside the company.
CCIA was formed to unite and promote the legal cannabis industry to help educate the public and act as a resource for lawmakers and members. From reducing the cultivation tax, to expanding provisional licenses, to lowering barriers to entry and elevating social equity, CCIA has been at the forefront of nearly every significant cannabis policy change in the state.
The most influential cannabis trade association in California, CCIA represents the diverse interests of the industry: retail, cultivation, manufacturing, delivery, distribution, testing, and other ancillary services.
“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, partnering with Green Flower to provide their certificate programs to our member companies and organizations, free-of-charge, is a vital next step in the value we provide to CCIA members,” said Jocelyn Sheltraw, Board Member at California Cannabis Industry Association. “Now, on top of state and local advocacy, education, and networking efforts we do every day with and on behalf of our members, they can take advantage of something even more direct and tangible - training and education from the leader in our field, leveling up their skills in a verifiable way.”
These three cannabis credentials are focused on the fasting-growing job-sectors of the cannabis industry today:
- Dispensary Associate Certificate (DAC)
- Manufacturing Agent Certificate (MAC)
- Cultivation Technician Certificate (CTC)
Earning a GFI Certificate verifies that holders have the core knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to succeed in cannabis today. GF Institute has partnered with Credly, a third party skill verification platform, to provide certificate holders with these badges that provide context and instant verification of a certificate holder’s training status, from the moment courses are completed. CCIA members will also receive exclusive discounts on additional Green Flower/GFI training and education programs.
CCIA members can learn more and sign up here to claim their free GFI seats.
About the California Cannabis Industry Association
The California Cannabis Industry Association was founded on the principle of strength in numbers. The thousands of California businesses involved in our state-legal cannabis industry represent a significant economic force. As the industry's most influential state trade association, CCIA works everyday to ensure our burgeoning business sector is represented in a professional and coordinated way at the state level.
CCIA’s mission is to promote the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and work for a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for our industry in the state of California.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
