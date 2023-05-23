19KG1023Q0012_Request for Quote_Installation of a Compound Irrigation System

Subject: Request for Proposals number 19KG1023Q0012 U.S. Embassy Bishkek

Date: 5.23.2023

Dear Prospective Offeror:

Enclosed is a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Installation of a Compound Irrigation System. If you

would like to submit quotation, follow the instructions in Section L of the solicitation, complete the required

portions of the attached document, and submit it to the address shown on the Standard Form that follows this

letter.

The U.S. Embassy intends to award a contract to the responsible company submitting an acceptable

offer at the lowest price. We intend to award a contract based on initial proposals, without holding discussions,

although we may hold discussions with companies in the competitive range, if there is a need to do so.

The Embassy will host a Site Visit for prospective offerors to enter embassy grounds to assist in the

development of their proposals. It will be held on June 1 at 14:00 at the compound of the U.S. Embassy

Bishkek. Prospective offerors should contact Giorgi Mchedlidze at MchedlidzeGT@state.gov by May 30 11:00

to arrange entry to the compound.

Proposals are due by June 22, 2023, 17:00. No proposals will be accepted after this time. Proposals

must be in English and incomplete proposals will not be accepted.

19KG1023Q0012_Solicitation

Your proposal must be submitted electronically to BishkekGSOBid@state.gov. It is important to make

sure the submission is made in specific size and format; in MS-Word 2007/2010 or MS-Excel 2007/2010 or

Adobe Acrobat (pdf) file format. The file size must not exceed 50MB. If the file size should exceed the 50MB,

the submission must be made in separate files and attached to separate emails with less than 50MB each.

In order for a quotation to be considered, you must also complete and submit the following:

1. SF-1442

2. Section B, Pricing

3. Section K Representations and Certifications

4. Additional information as required in Section L

5. Proof of SAM Registration

Offerors shall be registered in the SAM (System for Award Management) database at

https://www.sam.gov prior to submittal of their proposal as prescribed under FAR 4.1102. Failure to be

registered at time of proposal submission may deem the offeror’s proposal to be considered non-responsible and

no further consideration will be given. Therefore, offerors are highly encouraged to register immediately if they

are interested in submitting a response to this requirement.

Sincerely,

Contracting Officer

