Oncue Announces May 2023 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Classic Movers

Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that Classic Movers of Pittsburgh was its eighth winner of the Mover Of The Month Award.

We’re thrilled to award Mover of the Month to Eldolia and Classic Movers, a fantastic example of how business savvy and determination can combine to be the foundation of a successful moving company.” — Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue