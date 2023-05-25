Oncue Announces May 2023 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Classic Movers
Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that Classic Movers of Pittsburgh was its eighth winner of the Mover Of The Month Award.
We’re thrilled to award Mover of the Month to Eldolia and Classic Movers, a fantastic example of how business savvy and determination can combine to be the foundation of a successful moving company.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for the moving industry, announced that Classic Movers of Pittsburgh was its eighth winner of the Oncue Mover Of The Month Award. Classic Movers was chosen for the award among the hundreds of Oncue customers for their achievement in delivering a positive moving experience for customers in the Pittsburgh area.
— Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue
Owner Eldolia Weir got the idea for starting a moving company after stints in a number of housing-related industries, such as real estate, consumer lending and insurance. But it wasn’t until 2019, when a friend of hers who owned a moving company reached out for some help, that she got the idea of starting her own moving company.
“I started by working as a consultant with him and was able to learn all of the in’s and out’s of running a moving company,” said Weir. “The new business grew extremely fast and was able to maintain momentum, even through the challenges of the pandemic.”
Once she saw the potential of this business, Weir decided it was time for her to go out on her own. In 2021, she hit the ground running with Classic Movers and started serving the local community in and around Pittsburgh. Today, Classic Movers offers packing and moving, landlord clean-out services, student moves and help with eviction moves.
When asked about what aspects of the business she is most proud of, Weir pointed to the team she’s been able to put together for Classic Movers. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to develop young men and women, enabling them to earn money to support themselves and their families.” Weir added, “they are proud of their work and I’m giving them the chance to develop into professionals and move up in the business as the company grows.”
For its part, Oncue has been an integral component of the growth story behind Classic Movers. “The staff at Oncue has been very helpful and responsive to my needs. They have taken time to do multiple trainings on the software, offer ideas of how to market and grow my business and will reach out to see how we are progressing,” Weir added.
“We’re thrilled to award Mover of the Month to Eldolia and the team at Classic Movers,” said Kate DeWald, CEO of Oncue. “Eldolia is a fantastic example of how business savvy and determination can combine to be the foundation of a successful moving company, and we are proud to partner with them as they grow.”
About Classic Movers
Classic Movers LLC has a combined experience in business management and moving services for over 25 years. Classic Movers LLC is new to the Pittsburgh area. Identifying the need for a moving company to provide professional, timely, worry-free service, EWeir and Associates LLC decided to form Classic Movers LLC. Their motto is "Moving Done Right". For more information visit https://classicmoversllc.com
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue’s approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average – time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc.
