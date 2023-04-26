Oncue Announces April 2023 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Abba Movers

Oncue logo Abba Movers logo

Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that New Orleans-based Abba Movers was its Mover Of The Month winner for April, 2023.

Mario, Nick and Natalie have been amazing partners with Oncue and we’ve been so thrilled to see the growth they’ve achieved. Congratulations to Abba Movers for winning this month’s Mover of the Month.” — Kate DeWald, CEO, Oncue