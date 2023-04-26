Oncue Announces April 2023 ‘Mover Of The Month' Award - Abba Movers
Oncue®, the leading software and booking service for movers, announced that New Orleans-based Abba Movers was its Mover Of The Month winner for April, 2023.
Abba Movers was chosen for the award among the hundreds of Oncue customers for their consistent commitment to providing high quality service for customers in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.
— Kate DeWald, CEO, Oncue
In 2008, the story of Abba Movers began with Mario Zapata. Having returned from Honduras after doing missionary work there, he began looking for work to re-establish himself in the U.S. One night he found a “help wanted” ad in the paper, and eagerly decided to show up the next morning not knowing what he was getting himself into. Although strenuous at first, he stuck with it, and by the end of the day he loved it. Zapata was later given a manager position soon after and began recruiting more workers for the moving company he was working for at the time.
A year later, his daughter, Natalie, suggested he should work for himself along with his friend Nick Marquette. Not long after, they started getting calls after customers began recommending them to their friends and family. As their 5-star reputation began to grow and exceed their expectations, they knew it was time to take that next leap of faith, and so the company Abba Movers was born. When asked about the origin of the name, Zapata said Abba was a nod to honoring his faith in God. “As Christians,” Zapata said, “we have always said that this is God’s company, and we strive to reflect our values in how we treat our customers and employees.”
Since then, Abba Movers has established itself as a highly reputable local moving company. But it’s not just about hard work and heavy moves. Zapata attributes much of his company’s success to the positive work environment that he has created for the company. “All of our guys are hard workers and truly love what they do. There’s a lot of teamwork involved, and we can honestly say they have a lot of fun working together,” Zapata added. “The way they treat customers and how they handle challenging situations, as mentioned in our company reviews, truly makes us proud!”
As their partners in growth, Oncue has helped Zapata and his team meet the increases in demand by elevating the already high level of personal attention Abba Movers brings to each move and each customer. As an example, Oncue’s Booking team has been able to augment Abba Movers’ sales by answering their calls, following up on leads and booking moves. “Not only have they expanded our sales team, which allows us to book more jobs, but they’ve also represented our company’s values by continuing to be personable and professional with our customers. Signing up with Oncue is one of the best decisions we’ve ever made,” Zapata added.
About Abba Movers
As one of the Deep South’s highest rated moving companies in Louisiana, Abba Movers pledges to take every precaution to ensure that your home or office is moved safely and securely. Customers can count on Abba’s Baton Rouge and New Orleans movers to prepare a solid moving plan that carefully accounts for every detail. For more information, check out Abba Movers at https://abbamovers.com
About Oncue
Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue’s approach to helping moving business owners grow is groundbreaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average – time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc.
