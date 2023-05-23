GEF Capital Partners invests in Grupo Lar Plásticos

Grupo Lar Plásticos is a company engaged in the business of production and recycling of plastic products.

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The private equity sponsor GEF Capital Partners recently invested in Grupo Lar Plásticos, a company engaged in the business of production and recycling of plastic products.

The Transaction has been structured in a manner that the fund managed by GEF Capital Partners will actively participate in the companies' business upon exercise of its rights provided in the shareholders agreement and election of members of the Board of Directors.

GEF Capital relied on TozziniFreire Advogados as their legal advisor, with partners João Busin and Fernando Carvalho, and associates Victor Françoso and Mylla Brandão Mattar.

Madrona Fialho Advogados (Murilo Bertoldi Filho, Ricardo Madrona and Danilo Mininel) assisted Grupo Lar Plásticos, the target, and the vendors.

This transaction was signed on May 9th and the value is confidential (but around 100 million Brazilian reais).

GEF Capital Partners was formed in March 2018 following the completion of a collaborative spinout from Global Environment Fund, an early pioneer in global sustainability and environmental investing.

With offices located in Washington, D.C., São Paulo, Brazil and Mumbai, India, they have a global mindset but a decidedly local focus. They consider investments principally in the United States, Brazil and India, but will also look to neighboring countries on a selective basis. They also believe that by living and working in the places where we principally invest, we can identify, manage, improve and exit investments in ways that not only generate superior financial returns but also have a positive environmental impact.

Grupo Lar Plásticos is a Brazilian firm prepared to meet the needs of selective and urban collection, waste containment, products for packaging and transport and has the mission to contribute to society and the environment by being sustainable in renewable sources, minimizing the use of natural resources and collaborating with the future of the environment.

TozziniFreire Advogados is a Brazilian full-service law firm with collaborative culture, integrity, social responsibility, and respect for diversity. Always looking ahead, the firm is a trailblazer in innovating processes and technologies to boost talents and inspire future professionals.