We Are Africa, the continent's most dynamic Travel Trade Show, takes African travel to new heights

The eighth edition of We Are Africa took place in Cape Town from 15 to 19 May 2023, uniting over 1000 people in high-end African travel.
We Are Africa continues to be a centrepiece trade show event for us. The quality of the buyers that attend is superb and the logistics around the show are always professionally handled”CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We Are Africa, a unique four day trade show and thriving global community, took place in Cape Town last week. Over 1000 of the leading minds and visionaries in African travel – including 302 regional high-end properties and over 300 global luxury buyers, as well as a fleet of renowned international journalists – gathered in Cape Town for the eighth edition of the show.
— Hilton Walker, Great Plains Conservation
With a clear mission to project a modern, dynamic image of the continent, rebrand African travel for a diverse audience and showcase Africa’s many facets - proving beyond all doubt that Africa is where you Encounter the Extraordinary. With support from headline partner South Africa Tourism and host city, the City of Cape Town, the show is an essential part of the Mother City’s calendar.
302 exhibitors completed a total of 14,369 formal pre-scheduled appointments, which is an impressive average of 47,62 meetings per exhibiting company over the three days. Countless additional connections, introductions and informal meetings took place at We Are Africa Open House, the networking lunches and evening events throughout the week, including a spectacular two-part closing party.
The value of the show to the industry is indisputable. As Hilton Walker of Great Plains Conservation explains “We Are Africa continues to be a centrepiece trade show event for us. The quality of the buyers that attend is superb and the logistics around the show are always professionally handled”.
Michelle Leach-Lewis from Africa Tailormade adds “We are already reaping the rewards from some of the incredible meetings we had, from both existing partnerships and newly created partnerships”.
The event also recognised the visionaries of African travel and their achievements across four categories in the We Are Africa Awards. The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at Cabo Beach Club on Monday 15 May.
Grace Leonard from Elewana in Kenya won the Extraordinary Leadership award for paving the way for more women to step into bigger roles in the industry. The Extraordinary Experience Award went to the Grootbos Florilegium for its unique and immersive dive into the rare Cape Floristic Kingdom. andBeyond won the Extraordinary Design award for Grumeti River Lodge – their pace-setting new camp in Tanzania that makes use of both sustainable materials and building techniques. Finally, the Extraordinary Commitment Award went to The Sarara Foundation in Kenya for their dedication to projects that support the local communities and their commitment to conservation.
About We Are Africa
We Are Africa is a trail-blazing event and community, showcasing the remarkable brands and operators that constitute the very best of high-end African travel. The show heralds the creation of a movement aimed at celebrating and promoting the unique beauty of Africa to the world. The four day event combines an un-conference, awards ceremony, sunrise adventures, pre-matched appointments, international buyers and spectacular parties.
About This is Beyond Ltd, Founders of We Are Africa
Founded in 2008 by Serge Dive and Sarah Ball, This Is Beyond create events that reshape industries into inspired communities, one immersive experience at a time. Designed exclusively for thought-leaders and curious minds, each community empowers businesses and drives personal growth.
