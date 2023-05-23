We Are Africa, the continent's most dynamic Travel Trade Show, takes African travel to new heights

The Major Voices choir welcomes attendees to We Are Africa 2023

The eighth edition of We Are Africa took place in Cape Town from 15 to 19 May 2023, uniting over 1000 people in high-end African travel.

We Are Africa continues to be a centrepiece trade show event for us. The quality of the buyers that attend is superb and the logistics around the show are always professionally handled” — Hilton Walker, Great Plains Conservation