Puglia confirmed as Headline Partner for Do Not Disturb, the New Global Event for Ultra Private Travel Experiences

This Is Beyond 's latest evolution of the trade show, taking place at Borgo Egnazia in Puglia, has emerged in response to the shift towards a new form of luxury travel, centred on increased space, seclusion and sustainability. From secluded residences, private villas, pristine islands and superyachts to full hotel buyouts, the huge demand for private travel is a trend that is only set to continue.Italy's sophisticated luxury travel destination, Puglia has secured Do Not Disturb's Headline Partnership position for the first physical event, which will take place in Italy from 14 to 18 November 2022. Puglia is indeed the perfect destination for the first edition of Do Not Disturb - secluded yet accessible, stylish but also traditional.For Luca Scandale, General Director of Pugliapromozione, the rationale and objectives underpinning the partnership are compelling: "The Puglia Region tourism board is honoured to partner with This is Beyond for the world première of "Do Not Disturb", an event geared towards selected travel professionals. Over the years, exclusive tourism in Puglia has become synonymous with secluded villages and rustic farmsteads, our renowned Masserie where the demand for private, off-the-beaten-track journeys yields spectacular responses: pristine beaches, amazing UNESCO Heritage sites, and traditional cuisine which is at the same time genuine and luscious."Serge Dive, CEO and Founder of This Is Beyond is equally excited: "When looking for a home and partner for Do Not Disturb, we were drawn to the authenticity and sophistication of Puglia. The destination really is a perfect fit with the ethos of the event and somewhere our community will feel very much at home, not to mention its world-class venue of Borgo Egnazia, the perfect venue and host hotel for the first physical event. We're thrilled at the prospect of a long-term partnership."A Unique Format, One Inspired CommunityThe global community will consist of up to 100 high-end international suppliers and 100 top-tier buyers and globally-recognised journalists. In addition to up to 30 pre-scheduled appointments, participants will enjoy numerous networking activities and excursions, while all staying together at Borgo Egnazia.ABOVE by CV Villas, Adams & Butler, Aerial BVI, Åmot Norway, ANì Private Resorts, ARIJIJU, Ayu in the Wild, Banwa Private Island, Belmond Exclusive Journeys & Places, Beyond Dracula Travel, BlueVillas Luxury Concept, Borgo Egnazia Villas, BOTANIQ Castle of Tura, Calivigny Island, Casali di Casole, Charme&Adventure, Cheetah Plains, Cheval Blanc by LVMH Hotel Management, Discover Montenegro, dmAFRICA, Eden Reserve Hotel & Villas - Chalet N, Eden Rock Villa Rental, Eleven Experience, Enigma, Five Star Greece, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Four Seasons Private Retreats Collection, Hud Hud Travels, Hummingbird Travel, Hunt & Palmer, Imagine Sailing, Imago Artis Travel, Indigenus Experiences, Insider Mallorca, InvitedHome, Ithaafushi - The Private Island, Journey Mexico, Kairos Travel, Kisawa Sanctuary, La Cigale Estate, Le Collectionist, Lefay Wellness Residences, Loggers Lodge, Luxury Villas of New Zealand, Mai10, Mamula Island, Maslina Villas, Masseria Montenapoleone, Miavana by Time + Tide, Mirum, Musha Cay, My Private Villas, North Island, Nukutepipi, Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy, Ombre Blu, Origen Escapes, Plan-it Morocco, Queen of Clubs, Rocco Forte Private Villas, SARM SA, Secret Dalmatia, Singita Private Villa Collection, Six Senses Ibiza - The Mansions, Spirit of Son Fuster, TempoVip DMC Portugal, Thanda Island, The Resort Villa, The Royal Portfolio - Private Residences, The Thinking Traveller, Touring Treasures, Ultima Collection, Ultimate Safaris Namibia, Unique Properties & Events, Velaa Private Residences, VILA VITA Collection, Virgin Limited Edition, VoV Collection Venice, White Desert, Wilderness Reserve, Windows to JapanAbout This is Beyond Ltd, creators of Do Not DisturbFounded in 2008 by Serge Dive and Sarah Ball, This Is Beyond create events that reshape industries into inspired communities, one immersive experience at a time. Designed exclusively for thought-leaders and curious minds, each community empowers businesses and drives personal growth. Ryan Wallace has worked with This Is Beyond for over a decade in various capacities and is the Do Not Disturb co-founder and Event Director.For enquiries, please contact Dianne Bussell via dianne@thisisbeyond.comFor more information on Do Not Disturb, please visit www.donotdisturb.co For more information on Puglia, please visit www.viaggiareinpuglia.it

