Free Webinar on Tennessee Tax Exemptions For Nonprofits

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on May 30 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss Tennessee tax exemptions for nonprofit organizations.

Register for the webinar here.

During the webinar, participants will discuss how nonprofit organizations are taxed at the state level. Information will cover nonprofit exemptions on sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise tax, and other miscellaneous taxes.

The May 30 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

