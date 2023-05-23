MetaSport Arena and Soundpickr Partner to Offer Revolutionary Virtual Sports and Entertainment Music Experience

We know we're at the beginning of a fundamental change for the music and entertainment industries and are excited to work with the MSA team to take the fan experience to a new and untapped level.” — Alex Lopes, CEO of Soundpickr

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaSport Arena (MSA), the award-winning company behind Sam Arena, one of the first sports and entertainment virtual worlds, has partnered with Soundpickr. The innovative music company that leverages blockchain technology to solve legacy music royalty challenges.

Sam Arena is a virtual space where sports fans engage with their favorite teams, entertainers, and athletes. It allows sports and entertainment fans, brands, and entities to bring in their community members with unique capabilities to build, share, earn, bet, and play various games. The platform also enables fans to immerse themselves in sporting events, giving them a front-row seat from anywhere in the world.

Soundpickr, on the other hand, has created the largest music database to create a unique "music metadata standard" that addresses legacy music royalty issues. The company's music streaming service offers personalized playlists based on users' mood, activity, and taste.

The partnership between MetaSport Arena and Soundpickr will integrate Soundpickr's music streaming service into Sam Arena, providing users with a seamless and personalized sports and entertainment experience. Users can access music playlists tailored to their virtual experience, enhancing their immersion and enjoyment.

"We are excited to partner with Soundpickr to offer our users a unique and revolutionary way to consume music," said Julien Sevat, CEO of MetaSport Arena. "By integrating Soundpickr's music streaming service, we are taking the fan experience to the next level and are providing our users with a seamless and personalized experience."

The metaverse & the new wave of gaming represents a unique opportunity for music makers to access new fans. Metasports Arena has created an engaging and dedicated space for sports fans to build, connect and enjoy different forms of entertainment. At Soundpickr, we know that we are at the beginning of a fundamental change for the music and entertainment industries and are excited to work with the MSA team to take the fan experience to a new and untapped level," said Alex Lopes, CEO of Soundpickr.

About MSA

Metasport Arena (MSA) is an award-winning company behind Sam Arena, one of the first sports and entertainment virtual worlds that enhances fan experience with VR and AR technologies. Sam Arena is a virtual space where sports and entertainment fans, brands, and sports entities bring in their community members. All with unique capabilities to build, share, earn, bet, and play various games. The company's platform also allows fans to immerse themselves in sporting events, giving them a front-row seat from anywhere in the world.

About Soundpickr

Soundpickr is the largest web3 music platform. Born in 2021, its mission is to join the dots between artists with the new generation of listeners. In the process, the development team created Soundpickr's proprietary tokenization engine based on the Solana network that allows artists & labels to onboard large quantities of music into web3 with minimum effort and no fees while solving IP protection issues and legacy royalty systems. This technology permits web3 games to customize their user's audio experience and create playlists or "radio stations" via Soundpickr's Metaplayer.

The Metaplayer offers a unique opportunity for games to increase user engagement, enhance the gaming experience and generate new revenue streams.