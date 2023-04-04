Metasport Arena

Metasport Arena and UFFSports are Creating a New Era in Sports Entertainment.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Metasport Arena has completed its acquisition of UFFSports, bringing together two of the most innovative and dynamic players in the sports entertainment industry. Combining these two companies creates a unique and powerful platform that will revolutionize how people experience and engage with sports & entertainment.

With Metasport Arena's experience in building immersive fan experiences and UFFSports' history of successfully building true in-game ownership of franchises, players, and prospects as NFTs, the new company will be able to offer unparalleled access to sports engagement, athletes, and behind-the-scenes content. This merger will enhance the viewing and earning experience and create new revenue streams for the industry.

"We are thrilled to join forces with UFFSports and bring our technology to an even wider audience," said Julien Sevat, CEO of Metasport Arena. "Our goal has always been to enhance how people engage with sports, and this acquisition will allow us to do that on a whole new level."

UFFSports CEO, Tony Charanduk, added, "We are excited to partner with Metasport Arena to create a new era of sports entertainment. By combining our strengths, we will be able to deliver a unique and immersive fan experience that has never been seen before." A team of experienced executives from both Metasport Arena and UFFSports will lead the combined company.

About Metasport Arena:

Metasport Arena (MSA) is an award-winning company behind Sam Arena, one of the first sports and entertainment virtual worlds that enhances fan experience with VR and AR technologies. Sam Arena is a virtual space where sports and entertainment fans, brands, and sports entities bring in their community members. All with unique capabilities to build, share, earn, bet, and play various games. The company's platform also allows fans to immerse themselves in sporting events, giving them a front-row seat from anywhere in the world.

About UFFSports:

UFFS is the world's first fantasy sports ecosystem disrupting the way consumers play Fantasy Sports. We are passionate about building the best platform that will provide a superior experience to millions of sports fans worldwide.