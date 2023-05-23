Mikhail Mishustin takes part in the Russian-Chinese Business Forum

RUSSIA, May 23 - The Prime Minister spoke at a forum’s plenary session.
Dmitry Chernyshenko and Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng
Mikhail Mishustin's remarks at the Russian-Chinese Business Forum
The Russian-Chinese Business Forum is taking place as part of Mikhail Mishustin's official visit to the People's Republic of China.
The forum’s business programme includes a plenary session with the participation of the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations and five roundtable discussions on bilateral cooperation priorities:
Russia-China transport interaction: Development scenarios.
Agricultural sector dialogue: Current challenges and modern solutions.
Prospects for Russian-Chinese cooperation in industry (in conjunction with the Russian regions’ presentation of their industrial and investment potential and business initiatives).
Energy as a driver of Russia-China cooperation.
Prospects for Russia-China dialogue in digitalisation.
The forum will be attended by over 1,300 representatives of the business circles from Russia and China, as well as representatives of several Russian regions.