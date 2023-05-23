Global Dermal Fillers Market Size to Reach USD 15621.22 Million in 2028: By Xcellent Insights

High focus on facial aesthetics is a key factor expected to boost sales of dermal fillers during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dermal Fillers Market report offers a detailed analysis of the dermal fillers industry to help users and investors understand the market scenario and make investment plans accordingly. The report provides details about market definition, market size, share, segmentation, competitive environment, and geographic expansion. The data is extracted using extensive primary and secondary research and is systematically arranged using tables, figures, diagrams, and charts for a clear understanding of the market.

The global dermal fillers market size is expected to reach USD 15621.22 million by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, growing awareness about facial aesthetics, rising demand for anti-aging cosmetic procedures, increasing number of working women, and rising individual spending capacity.

Dermal fillers also called injectable implants, lip and facial fillers or soft tissue fillers are medical device implants that are commonly used in cosmetic and aesthetic procedures to restore volume, smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, enhance facial features, and rejuvenate the skin. These are typically administered through injections directly into the targeted areas of the face, hands, or other body parts. Some of the common dermal filler applications include facial line correction, restoration of lost volume, lop enhancement, scar revision face uplift, wrinkle correction, and acne scars.

Factors such as rapid advancements in cosmetology, rising number of aesthetic procedures, increasing adoption of injectable fillers among male population, and increasing investments in developing advanced dermal fillers are expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, factors such as high cost of dermal filler treatments, rising concerns about side effects and complications, dearth of skilled professionals, and lack of sufficient infrastructure in many small-scale clinics and hospitals are expected to hamper global market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Anti-Aging Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The anti-aging segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing focus on facial aesthetics, growing inclination towards non-surgical alternatives for anti-aging treatment, high demand for dermal fillers for wrinkle reduction, volume restoration, and natural-looking results, and ongoing research and development to improve product formations, techniques, and safety profiles.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2023 and 2028 owing to presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high focus on personal appearance, rising demand for advanced cosmetic procedures and anti-aging treatments, high spending capacity, presence of leading players, and rising investments in R&D activities.

Some Companies Listed in the Report:

• Allergan

• Galderma

• LG Life Science

• Merz

• Medytox

• Bloomage

• Bohus BioTech

• Sinclair Pharma

• IMEIK

• Suneva Medical

Dermal Fillers Industry Recent Developments:

• In August 2022, Allergan Aesthetics launched Juvéderm VOLU, a Hyaluronic Acid (HA) based dermal filler designed for use in the chin and jawline. The filler is a combination of hyaluronic acid 25mg + Lidocaine hydrochloride 3mg.

• In October 2021, A. Menarini announced its plan to launch HA based dermal filler available with Lidocaine.

• In May 2021, Sinclair Pharma announced the addition to a new HA facial filler, MaiLi. The filler is patented the world’s first OxiFree technology that preserves long molecule chains of HA.

The global dermal fillers market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Dermal Fillers Market Segment by Type:

• HA

• CaHA

• PLLA

• PMMA

• Others

Dermal Fillers Market Segment by Application:

• Microplastic and Cosmetic

• Anti-Aging

• Others

Key Questions Addressed:

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global dermal fillers market?

• What is the expected market size of the global dermal fillers market between 2023 and 2028?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

