Global Data Center Cooling Systems Market Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis & Expansion Plan: By Xcellent Insights

Increasing spending on data centers is a key factor expected to drive global data center cooling systems market during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Center Cooling Systems Market report offers a comprehensive overview of the data center cooling systems industry, highlighting important aspects such as market definition, size, share, growth factors, restraints, growth opportunities, and risks. The data in the report is generated with extensive primary and secondary research, evaluated by opinion leaders and industry experts.

The global data center cooling systems market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing data center power density, high focus on environmental sustainability, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT in data center cooling systems.

A data center is a dedicated facility that houses computer systems, networking equipment, servers, and storage systems for storing, processing, and distributing large amounts of data. These data centers are the backbone of modern computing and information storage in sectors that rely on technology infrastructure.

As data centers house a large number of computer servers and networking equipment, they generate substantial heat that needs to be efficiently managed to prevent equipment overheating and ensure reliable operation. Data center cooling systems are critical components in maintaining and optimizing operating conditions for data centers. These systems are designed to remove heat from the data center environment and maintain the temperature within the specified range. Some common cooling systems used in data centers include air-based cooling, liquid-based cooling, hot aisle/cold aisle containment, and free cooling.

Factors such as rising demand for cost-effective data center solutions, growing demand for eco-friendly data center solutions, increasing awareness about benefits of data center cooling systems, and increasing investments in R&D activities to develop innovative cooling systems are expected to drive global market growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, high initial investments, rising issues related to green storage technologies, phantom leakage, limited availability of space, and shifting preferences to hyper-converged infrastructure, edge computing, and modular data centers are some key factors expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Telecom Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The telecom segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2023 and 2028. This can be due to need for high data volumes and computing requirements in the telecom sectors, increasing usage of data center cooling systems in maintaining optimal operating conditions, and high preference for advanced data center cooling systems due to advantages such as high heat density, precision cooling, redundancy and resilience, efficient air distribution, and hot aisle/cold aisle containment.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for large revenue share during the forecast period owing to presence of well-developed infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and other digital services, high adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies to minimize operational costs, and rising power density of data centers in North America. Moreover, presence of leading key players and rising investments in R&D to develop innovative cooling systems are expected to drive North America market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Listed in the Report:

• Emerson Network Power

• APC

• Rittal Corporation

• Airedale International

• Degree Controls Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• Equinix

• Cloud Dynamics Inc.

• KyotoColling BV

• Siemon

• 3M Corp

• Siemens

• Coolcentric

• Latisys

• AST Modular

• Wakefield-Vette Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Raritan Inc.

• General Air Products

Data Center Cooling Systems Industry Recent Developments:

• In November 2022, Airedale by Modine announced the launch of Cooling System OptimiserTM solution delivering optimal performance across entire chilled water-cooling systems in large data centers.

• In July 2022, ST Engineering announced the launch of Airbitat DC cooling system with pre-cooling for greener data centers.

The global data center cooling systems market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Data Center Cooling Systems Market Segment by Type:

• Air-Cooled Precision Air Conditioning

• Centrifugal Water Cooled Air Conditioning System

Data Center Cooling Systems Market Segment by Application:

• Telecom

• IT

• Retail

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Energy

• Others

Key Questions Addressed:

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global data center cooling systems market?

• What is the expected market size of the global data center cooling systems market between 2023 and 2028?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

