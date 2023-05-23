INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY Makes Pipetting Easy for Molecular Biology Techniques
ST NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTEGRA Biosciences’ PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controller is helping researchers in the Immune Sensing and Signaling Dynamics group/ImmunoHUB at the i3S in Porto, Portugal, to further their research into the role of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) in infection and cancer. Research technician Sérgio Marinho explained: “The AHR is used by cells to monitor their microenvironment, providing molecular cues to identify changes in microbial communities or tumor status, as well as allowing the host to react to potential imbalances in homeostasis. As therapeutic drugs are also recognized by this mechanism, AHR modulation could impact the success of therapies too. We’re investigating this modulation at a fundamental level, to try and understand the effects of infection, particularly where multidrug-resistant bacteria are an issue, and to study why some cancer patients relapse following seemingly successful chemotherapy treatments.”
Sérgio continued: “Cell and molecular biology techniques involve a lot of liquid handling. We also perform viral transductions, which require numerous cell handling steps. The PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controller is ideal for our serological pipetting needs; it is ergonomic, very lightweight, reliable and robust, and compatible with the various serological pipettes that we use in the lab. It also has a long battery life, which is essential when we spend many hours pipetting each day. We use them every day and are very happy with their performance. We also have a VACUSAFE aspiration system from INTEGRA, which is ideal for cell culture assays in microplates. The eight channel tip adapter allows us to aspirate eight wells simultaneously, making the process much less laborious and saving a lot of time. It’s a real asset to our laboratory.”
About INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA Biosciences is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
