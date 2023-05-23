M2Bio Sciences to Showcase Latest in CBD Infused Foods and Beverages at the Plant Powered Show in Cape Town

The Powered Plant Show Cape Town PlantPowered Show, M2Bio

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

The Plant Powered Show is back in Cape Town this year and M2Bio Sciences is partaking in all the action! Don’t miss Africa’s premier plant-based food, drink and conscious living event coming this May 26-28, 2023.

It’s fast becoming one of the most successful food and lifestyle events on the South African exhibition calendar. The Plant Powered Show is the premier event of its kind in Africa and is aimed at the burgeoning plant-powered, flexitarian and conscious-living consumers who are looking for ideas, inspiration, information, advice and sustainable products to support their lifestyle. The Plant Powered Show is also aimed at people who are invested in plant-based products or lifestyles, looking to find new markets and opportunities and meet new and emerging producers.

“I am delighted that we will be showcasing our premium, consciously crafted products at this year's Plant Powered Show. All of our products are organic and ethically sourced, and we are excited for guests to taste our scrumptious range of Liviana CBD infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils and our Liviana Raw Honey. We will also be serving our award winning Medspresso CBD infused Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee” - Michael Sachar, CEO of Food and Beverage, M2Bio Sciences

Mr. Sachar added: “The recent increase in demand for our products has been extraordinary. Our Liviana and Medspresso products have been listed in many SPAR stores in the Western Cape, which shows us that the market for healthy, nutritious CBD infused food and beverages is growing exponentially.”

The Plant Powered Show is not only aimed at vegans and vegetarians but also flexitarians, reducetarians, sports enthusiasts, individuals who have compromised their health and those looking for healthier and more ethical lifestyle choices for themselves and their family as well as trade professionals (retail and food services) looking for innovative high quality products.

This year’s Plant Powered Show features top chefs and food personalities presenting inspiring cooking demos, health and wellness experts, premium and interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a bustling marketplace of plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products to test, sample and buy including our premium CBD-infused olive oils, raw honeys and coffee and tea selections as our consumer brands Liviana and Medspresso will be making their debut.

It is estimated that more than 15 000 consumers and trade professionals will attend this year’s show, interacting with over 200 exhibitors.

‘’Our consumers want to live more consciously and be more mindful of the animals we share the planet with. At the same time, chefs and foodies want to be inspired to create delicious meals with exciting new ingredients.’’ said M2Bio Sciences CEO Jeff Robinson.

The Plant Powered Show

Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 2), Cape Town

Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00

Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00

Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 10:00 to 17:00

Visit the M2Bio Sciences Team at Booth #406

Book Tickets:

https://qkt.io/ThePlantPoweredShow_CapeTown

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

