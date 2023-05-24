Microsoft Deprecates Dynamics 365 CRM Playbooks: Revolutionize Processes with Inogic's Business Process Checklist

Business Process Checklist adheres to our core values – simple implementation, adoption, maximum productivity, rich functionality, and quick ROI realization.” — Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM users are in for a transformative shift as Microsoft recently announced the deprecation of the playbooks feature, effective July 7, 2023. Users will be required to transition their playbook templates to sequences, empowering sales managers to enforce best practices by providing salespeople with a series of consecutive activities within Dynamics 365 CRM.

To address this shift, Inogic is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its suite of productivity apps: Business Process Checklist. Discover this powerful tool on Microsoft AppSource, the online cloud marketplace for tailored line-of-business solutions. Joining a robust portfolio of 15+ Preferred apps on Microsoft AppSource by Inogic, Business Process Checklist is set to revolutionize how organizations streamline their processes within Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.

Business Process Checklist revolutionizes Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM by streamlining business playbooks, ensuring compliance, and boosting productivity. It automates tasks, mitigates risks, and enables stakeholders to drive process advancement. Business Process Checklist’s high visibility on actions and responses empowers organizations to standardize practices, even without dedicated process owners. A game-changer for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM users.

While both Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Playbooks and Business Process Checklist/Playbooks are valuable tools for streamlining and automating business processes, there are some key differences to consider. While Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Playbooks serve sales within the CRM, Business Process Checklists expand their functionality to Dynamics 365 Sales, Customer Service, and Field Service. Notably, Business Process Checklists are auto-displayed on Dynamics 365 records based on set criteria. Additionally, users can directly complete tasks on records, with a progress bar indicating the percentage of completed activities.

Compatible across devices, Business Process Checklist takes your mobile CRM strategy to new heights. Leverage the increased accessibility and quick communication functionalities of mobile devices to enhance productivity and collaboration. Experience the freedom to manage industry-specific business processes against any OOB or custom record in CRM, saving valuable time and effort while boosting your chances of success.

Roohi Shaikh, CEO of Inogic, said, "Business Process Checklist adheres to our core values – simple implementation, adoption, maximum productivity, rich functionality, and quick ROI realization. Early adopters have reported impressive results, with a 30–50% increase in user productivity and nearly 70% higher project success rates."

Join us in welcoming Inogic's cutting-edge productivity app designed to revolutionize your business processes. Save time and effort while achieving higher project success rates with Business Process Checklist.

About Inogic: Your Trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Experience limitless possibilities with Inogic, the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partner for Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Offering a dynamic range of innovative apps, Inogic enhances functionality and features in Dynamics 365 CRM, while boosting user adoption and skyrocketing productivity. Our apps have already made their mark in over 50 countries across the globe, making us a trusted name in the industry. From geospatial mastery with Maplytics, to immersive visualization with Kanban Board and Map My Relationships, we cover every aspect of your CRM needs. Elevate user adoption effortlessly with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365. Simplify file and storage management with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync. Unleash productivity potential with Click2Clone, Click2Export, Undo2Restore, Alerts4Dynamics, and Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation. Seamlessly integrate your systems with InoLink and Marketing4Dynamics. Plus, manage your SAAS subscriptions with ease using our Subscription and Recurring Billing Management app. Our apps are tailored to streamline business processes, ensuring you achieve high Returns on Investment. Inogic's commitment to excellence extends to our offshore development services, offering top-notch quality at a fraction of the cost. Stay ahead of the game with our popular Inogic Blogs, where we share invaluable tips and tricks on all things Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform.

Unlock the true potential of your Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Visit our website or reach out to crm@inogic.com to learn more about how Inogic can enhance your user experience and transform your business. Let us ignite the power within your organization!

Sales Playbook for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE/CRM