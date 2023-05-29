PR | Re:public retained by US-based copper company for communications and PR services
We have seen PR | Re:public's work with other public companies in the natural resources sector and appreciate their process driven approach and breadth of contacts”GUERNSEY, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PR | Re:public is excited to welcome – Idaho Copper Corporation (formerly Joway Health Industries Group Inc.) (OTC:GTVI) as the latest Company to engage our communications services.
— Steven Rudofsky, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper Corporation
PR | Re:public was established in 2018 as an investor relations and consulting firm focused on Investor and B2B Marketing and Communications Services. A wholly owned subsidiary of Core Consultants Pty Ltd, a global natural resources consulting group, the Company is specialized in Energy & Renewables, Fintech, Mining & Natural Resources and Oil, Gas & Energy sectors. Since its incorporation in 2018, PR | Re:public has assisted more than 30 listed and high-growth companies to achieve their business objectives.
The one-year engagement with Idaho Copper will be focused on building investor awareness through feature articles, social media, press releases, emails, newsletters, white papers, videos, and media management. PR | Re:public will assist in highlighting the Idaho Copper story to the investor community, including discussing the dynamics of copper and molybdenum markets and commenting on the company’s plans going forward.
Idaho Copper Corporation is a US-based development company, focused on advancing its polymetallic base metal project in Idaho. The company aims to be one of the largest copper-molybdenum deposits in the US.
Lara Smith - co-founder of PR | Re:public had this to say, “We are excited to begin our Investor Marketing Program for Idaho Copper. Copper has been dubbed the “metal of electrification” and is essential to all energy transition plans. According to IHS Markit Intelligence, there is a chronic gap projected between worldwide copper supply and demand, with serious consequences for our plans of achieving a net-zero emissions economy. As such, working with Idaho Copper and supporting its efforts as a public company to succeed in developing the CuMo project allows us to play our small part in helping to achieve a sustainable future. "
“We are excited to work with PR | Re:public to begin introducing ourselves to the marketplace. We have PR | Re:public's their work with other public companies in the natural resources sector and appreciate their process driven approach and breadth of contacts,” said Steven Rudofsky, Chief Executive Officer of Idaho Copper Corporation. “We believe the CuMo project has enormous potential and are working toward financing the company's development program."
Mr. Rudofsky added, “We recently made our debut in US financial markets through a reverse merger, and we are excited to execute our priorities for 2023, which include validation of ore sorting at the CuMo project, an update to the company's 2020 PEA, and preliminary steps toward an uplisting to a major US exchange.
About PR | Re:public
In 2018, PR | Re:public was incorporated as a dedicated B2B and investor marketing company focused on providing marketing and communication services to global clients. It's parent company, Core Consultants Pty Lrd is a promnent global consulting group specialised in natural resources. Having this internal sector knoweldge base and contacts provices PR | Re:public with the competitive edge to serve the marketing needs of the Energy & Renewables, Fintech, Mining & Natural Resources, and Oil, Gas & Energy sectors. Since its inception, PR | Re:public has successfully supported over 30 clients to attain their desired business goals.
About Idaho Copper Corporation
Idaho Copper Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a large copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), (“the CuMo” project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho.
