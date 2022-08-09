Submit Release
Congratulations Molten Metals Corp (CSE:MOLT) on Going Public

PR | Re:public congratulates their client Molten Metals Corp (CSE: MOLT) on their IPO

MOLTEN METALS CORP (CSE:MOLT)

We have the priviledge of working with many pre-IPO & listed clients providing PR services. We ensure that each client has a unique brand identity to help them stand out in such a crowded market.”
— Nicole Smith, CMO & Co-Founder, PR | Re:public
GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS, GUERNSEY, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Molten Metals Corporation (CSE:MOLT), formerly Battery Elements, for going public. We thank the firm for the opportunity afforded to PR | Re:public to work on developing the Battery Elements branding and company assets and then for trusing us again with the rebranding of Battery Elements to Molten Metals Corporation.

PR | Re:public was tasked with creating all of the marketing and branding assets, including, but not limited to their company website and content, corporate pitch deck, fact sheet, explainer video, and social media assets. View the company website here www.moltenmetalscorp.com

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals Corp (CSE:MOLT) is a mining company exploring for and developing Antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. The latest new technology to utilize the metal is Antimony Molten Salt Batteries for mass storage. As such there is the potential for a quantum surge in demand if this new technology gains broad adoption.  

For further information, please refer to the Company’s disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at ir@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at +1 778.918.2261.

About PR | Re:public

PR | Re:public is an omni-channel marketing strategy, PR and IR firm that specializes in helping pre-IPO, public and high-growth companies leverage the latest digital marketing tools to communicate their investment thesis to the investment community.

Founded in 2018 as a spin-out from Core Consultants Pty Ltd, we have quickly established ourselves as marketing leaders, in communicating the strategies of PubCo’s across Canada, Europe, North America and South Africa.

PR | Re:public’s expertise lies in growing strong brands and helping companies get their stories told in the most compelling and effective way to influence the investor community.
Nicole Smith
PR | Re:public
+44 7493225671
hello@pr-republic.com
