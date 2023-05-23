Biblionix Offers Award-Winning Automation Software to Public Libraries

Now, more than ever, efficient, and user-friendly public library automation is essential.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the undisputed truth! There is a library at the heart of every community. And a great library and a great community serve each other. The key is efficiency and ease of use.

Library efficiency is the vital focus of Biblionix, the innovative and respected developer of public library automation systems. After much research and collaboration with libraries and library professionals, Biblionix offers efficient, easy-to-use, and award-winning automation software to Public Libraries.

An integrated library system (ILS) means that everything works together. The library’s website and catalog work seamlessly together so that everyone, from staff to users, is satisfied.

“Public library automation is critical,” says Biblionix spokesperson Dick Moeller. “It is not only our specialty; it is all Apollo does. Our Apollo ILS automation service provides elegant, efficient, and complete solutions for maximizing the operation of a public library.

“Unfortunately, in many large name automation systems, solutions either don’t exist or are inefficient.”

There is no secret to public library efficiency. Biblionix proves that an ILS is a straightforward way to connect patrons, public library systems, and their collections. It saves time and prevents errors.

“Using an ILS makes libraries more efficient, increases output, and improves access to resources for library patrons. Biblionix is different and unique,” Moeller adds. “Apollo focuses only on what the public library needs, instead of trying to be all things to all libraries.”

It is not only how Biblionix continues to win awards for its Apollo and Artemis automation services, but the 99.3+% customer retention rate is a testimonial to the Biblionix effectiveness

The Apollo ILS/LSP---ranked by users as the Product of the Year for several years and continually topping other automation and other products in the Modern Library Awards by LibraryWorks, Inc.--is now available to Public Libraries.

For more information, please visit https://www.biblionix.com/about/ and https://www.biblionix.com/apollo-ils-only-for-public-libraries/

