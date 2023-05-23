Apple’s Libo Cao Meyers and Microsoft’s Nupur Srivastava among speakers at Women of Silicon Valley 2023

Women of Silicon Valley to take place at Hotel Nikko, San Francisco. Drawing over 600 attendees and more than 30 speakers from global tech companies on May 25.

We believe strongly in celebrating successful women and giving them a platform to share their stories and their knowledge and inspire others.” — Michaela Jeffery-Morrison, Founder of the Women in Technology World Series

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Apple’s Libo Cao Meyers and Nupur Srivastava of Microsoft will be among the speakers at this year’s Women of Silicon Valley event.The landmark tech event, which will take place in San Francisco on May 25, combines professional development, extensive networking, speeches, panel discussions and DEI initiatives aimed at women in the technology sector.Now, the event, which is part of the Women in Tech World Series, has announced that Apple Engineering Executive Libo Cao Meyers and Nupur Srivastava, Strategic Director of Azure, OpenAI and Technology at Microsoft, will be among the 30 speakers at this year’s event.Also speaking will be women in senior roles at HP, PayPal, Oracle, Salesforce and Change.org. The speakers will be exploring a wide range of topics highly relevant to tech today as part of the theme “The New Frontier”, from the next generation of disruptive tools, to how technology can solve society’s biggest challenges, and to how the structures of the modern workforce will evolve.New for this year is, for example, the Career Advice Hub where attendees will be able to meet with the speakers to gain personalized 1-2-1 career advice, and the Personal Branding Hub which will offer guidance on how to improve personal branding such as perfecting a LinkedIn profile, professional headshot and elevator pitch.Michaela Jeffery-Morrison, CEO of Ascend Global Media and the founder of the Women in Tech World Series, said that this year’s Women of Silicon Valley event had the potential to be “the best yet”.“Every year, we’re overwhelmed by the interest we receive not just from women who want to attend our events and those who want to speak at them,” she said.“Research shows how important it is to give young women and girls exposure to inspirational women, and we’ve always looked to do that. We believe strongly in celebrating successful women and giving them a platform to share their stories and their knowledge and inspire others.“This year, we have some absolutely fantastic speakers from some of the most progressive and dynamic companies in the world. That’s one reason why we feel this year’s Women of Silicon Valley has the potential to be the best yet.“But by highlighting these inspirational women and celebrating female success in the tech sector, we can also move the needle on gender diversity. We’re proud to be playing our part in that.”Founded in London in 2015, the Women in Tech World Series has become the cornerstone of the global gender diversity movement in tech. The events involve structured networking, talks, Q&As, and workshops and attract attendees from around the globe.About Ascend Global MediaAscend Global Media is the world’s first events company catering specifically to women working in the technology sector. Its events are designed to help women supercharge their careers, and involve accredited talks, Q&As, structured networking sessions, workshops, and mentoring opportunities.Further information can be found here: www.ascendglobalmedia.com

Women of Silicon Valley 2022