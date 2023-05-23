Edamam's Recipe Search API powers nutrition driven recipe search across over 2 million recipes from 500+ online recipe creators. Edamam and MealMe Partner Up to Provide End-To-End Nutrition and Food Ordering Solutions Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam and MealMe will cross market and promote each other’s APIs and data services, offering end-to-end diet and nutrition driven food shopping and ordering.

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading nutrition data company serving the food, health, and wellness sectors, and MealMe, the Universal Point of Sale API, announced today a partnership to cross promote and market their products. This offers developers and businesses an easy way to build their customers an end-to-end nutrition data and food ordering solutions.

The two companies will leverage each other’s strengths to deliver a combined set of tools for developers and companies to build diet and nutrition driven meal recommendation and planning with the ability to order groceries or restaurant foods. MealMe will offer to its customers Edamam’s industry leading Recipe Search API, which provides personalized meal recommendations from an extensive database of 5 million recipes and 1 million foods, all nutritionally analyzed and tagged. Edamam will, in turn, promote MealMe’s Universal Point of Sale API, which features comprehensive capability to pull real-time data on and order over 700 million products from more than 1 million stores.

“Our partnership with MealMe will make our recipes shoppable in real-time, a key requirement for many of our customers,” explained Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam will feature MealMe’s API a dedicated partner profile. MealMe is offering Edamam’s API to its customers directly. Both Edamam and MealMe will provide 10% discount to referrals from the other company.

“MealMe’s API provides real-time product pricing and availability, and the ability to order those products from local stores. We don’t yet provide nutrition information on products in our API, and Edamam provides a key component to enhance our API – namely nutrition, diet, and allergen information,” added Will Said, MealMe’s CEO and co-founder.



About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

About MealMe

MealMe's Universal Point of Sale API provides real-time data and ordering of 700M+ products from 1M+ restaurants, grocery stores, and retail stores in the US and Canada. MealMe’s product database provides valuable menus and inventory which can be used for competitive pricing intelligence or to populate the frontend of any website or app. MealMe’s proprietary technology is the first of its kind to allow any website or app to embed product ordering and own the checkout flow. If you need real-time menus or grocery store inventory and the ability to order products from local stores, MealMe has the complete solution for you.

For more information, please visit www.mealme.ai

