EFESO Management Consultants and Primark Team up to Deliver Efficient and Effective Supply Chain Strategy
Together they developed an efficient and effective supply chain that supports Primark's proposition of great service, great product, and great customer value.PARIS, FRANCE, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Management Consultants, a leading global management consulting firm, is pleased to share a glimpse of its partnership with Primark, a fast-growing retailer with a global presence in the UK, Europe, and the US. Together they developed an efficient and effective supply chain that supports Primark's proposition of great service, great product, and great value for their customers.
According to Mark Shirley, Logistics Director at Primark, having an efficient and effective supply chain is fundamental to customer proposition. "Business needs to make sure its investment is spent effectively," said Shirley.
The supply chain and logistics challenges faced by Primark include the speed of change, fast product innovation, and new categories of products, along with managing other supply chain disruptions such as labour availability and even unexpected events such as COVID.
To address these challenges, Primark has chosen to work with EFESO, their go-to trusted partner for more than 10 years who provided support in four key areas: supply chain strategy, performance improvement, project and program management, and automation journey. Specifically, they have helped Primark develop an infrastructure to keep pace with geographic store expansion, drive efficiency in logistics and store operations, strengthen internal teams when dealing with significant business change, and put new technology into distribution centers while managing the complexity of the multi-channel proposition.
"We are proud to have partnered with Primark to develop an efficient and effective supply chain that supports their business goals," said a Clive Geldard Group Vice-President Retail and Supply Chain at EFESO Management Consultants. "Our work with Primark is an example of how we are able to partner closely with clients to co-create effective and sustainable solutions that deliver results today and for the future."
EFESO Management Consultants and Primark are excited to share their success story and invite businesses that want to get more from their supply chain to reach out to the team at EFESO.
About EFESO Management Consultants:
EFESO Management Consultants is a global consultancy in industrial operations strategy and performance improvement. We work side-by-side with our clients to accelerate their transformation towards future-proof operations. Each year, we deliver over 1,000 projects for clients across our 35 offices around the world, helping them achieve outstanding business outcomes, and sustainable change. We deliver fast, tangible and more sustainable results while concurrently building our clients capabilities that bring competitive advantage. Together with our clients, we aim at contributing to a better and more sustainable world.
