Veterinary Telehealth Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth Insights, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032

Veterinary Telehealth Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Telehealth Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s veterinary telehealth market forecast, the veterinary telehealth market size is predicted to reach $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The growth in the veterinary telehealth market is due to growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals. North America region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the veterinary telehealth market providers include Airvet Inc., Activ4Pets LLC, BabelBark Inc., GuardianVets Inc., PetDesk.

Veterinary Telehealth Market Segments

• By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Equine, Bovine, Swine, Other Animal Types

• By Service Type: Telemedicine, Teleconsulting, Telemonitoring, Other Service Types

• By Application: Computed Tomography (CT) Reporting, Radiographic Reporting, X-Ray And Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Advice, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reporting, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global veterinary telehealth market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary telehealth refers to any use of technology to provide health information, education, or remote care for vets. Veterinary telehealth involves the use of electronic medical information interchange from one site to another to improve and analyze animals' overall health status.

